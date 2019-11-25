The Brunswick Downtown Association will host its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Brunswick Town Mall on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event features free horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas carols with the Brunswick High School chorus, and a visit from Santa.

Starting at 2 p.m. there will be free horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa, and cookies provided by the Brunswick Downtown Association. Santa and his elves, Frosty, and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 3 p.m. Children are welcome to visit with Santa in the Gazebo until 5 p.m.

The Brunswick High School Chorus will perform, singing carols and holiday songs from 4-5 p.m. The countdown to the tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. when Santa switches on the lights.

The association invites donations of home-baked cookies for this event. Cookies can be dropped off the Brunswick Visitor Center on Station Avenue on Friday, Nov. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday before noon.

The BDA is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization. For more information about the Brunswick Downtown Association, visit www.brunswickdowntown.org or call (207) 729-4439.

