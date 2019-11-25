The Brunswick Downtown Association’s annual tree lighting ceremony returns Nov. 30, and features a visit from Santa. Contributed photo via Brunswick Downtown Association

The Brunswick Downtown Association will host its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Brunswick Town Mall on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event features free horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas carols with the Brunswick High School chorus, and a visit from Santa.

Starting at 2 p.m. there will be free horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa, and cookies provided by the Brunswick Downtown Association. Santa and his elves, Frosty, and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 3 p.m. Children are welcome to visit with Santa in the Gazebo until 5 p.m.

The Brunswick High School Chorus will perform, singing carols and holiday songs from 4-5 p.m. The countdown to the tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. when Santa switches on the lights.

The association invites donations of home-baked cookies for this event. Cookies can be dropped off the Brunswick Visitor Center on Station Avenue on Friday, Nov. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday before noon.

The BDA is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization. For more information about the Brunswick Downtown Association, visit www.brunswickdowntown.org or call (207) 729-4439.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Times Record Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles