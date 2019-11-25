Arrests
11/6 at 11:04 a.m. Amanda Groves, 41, of Verrill Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
11/16 at 2:31 a.m. Kevine Lontange, 23, of Huntsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
1/17 at 2:23 a.m. Jeffrey McNabb, 28, of Patridge Lane, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.
1/18 at 2:47 a.m. Abbey Gillis, 25, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
11/12 at 12:12 p.m. Zachary Neptune, 20, of Middle Road, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.
Fire calls
11/13 at 4:20 p.m. Building fire on Thurston Lane.
11/14 at 5:53 p.m. Gas leak on Wyman Way.
11/14 at 6:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Tuttle Road.
11/17 at 2:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Winn Road and Hazeltine Drive.
11/18 at 11:01 a.m. Gas leak on Sea Cove Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Nov. 13-20.
