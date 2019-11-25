Arrests

11/6 at 11:04 a.m. Amanda Groves, 41, of Verrill Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/16 at 2:31 a.m. Kevine Lontange, 23, of Huntsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/17 at 2:23 a.m. Jeffrey McNabb, 28, of Patridge Lane, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

1/18 at 2:47 a.m. Abbey Gillis, 25, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/12 at 12:12 p.m. Zachary Neptune, 20, of Middle Road, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

11/13 at 4:20 p.m. Building fire on Thurston Lane.

11/14 at 5:53 p.m. Gas leak on Wyman Way.

11/14 at 6:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Tuttle Road.

11/17 at 2:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Winn Road and Hazeltine Drive.

11/18 at 11:01 a.m. Gas leak on Sea Cove Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Nov. 13-20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: