Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 15-22.

Summonses

11/12 at 5:13 p.m. Scott A. Burnette, 61, of Depot Road, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/15 at 12:44 p.m. David Deshun, 25, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Stephen Hamilton on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/16 at 6:06 a.m. James H. Markely, 26 of Hartford Avenue, was issued a summons on Hartford Avenue by Officer Stephen Hamilton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

11/15 at 12:21 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

11/15 at 4:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/15 at 6:02 p.m. Chimney fire on Leighton Road.

11/16 at 7:02 a.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

11/16 at 9:09 a.m. Accident on Depot Road.

11/16 at 3:33 p.m. Accident on Davis Farm Road.

11/16 at 9:28 p.m. Prowler on Medinah Circle.

11/17 at 12:44 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

11/18 at 10:59 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/19 at 11:21 a.m. Lines down on Middle Road.

11/19 at 2:47 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

11/19 at 6:25 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

11/19 at 8:55 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

11/20 at 12:13 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

11/20 at 12:19 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

11/20 at 2:36 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

11/20 at 11:59 p.m. Assist Portland.

11/21 at 5:09 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Payson Road.

11/21 at 12:41 p.m. Alarm on Green Gables Way.

11/21 at 3:54 p.m. Alarm on Payson Road.

11/21 at 5:44 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woods Road.

11/21 at 7:11 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Nov. 15-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: