Arrests
11/20 at 7:59 p.m. Michael G. Perham, 43, of West Elm Street, was arrested on West Elm Street by Officer Michael Peacock on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.
Summonses
11/22 at 9:29 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Cousins Street by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Fire calls
11/18 at 3:03 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/19 at 6:23 a.m. Noise complaint on Downeast Drive.
11/19 at 3:06 p.m. Accident on Sligo Road.
11/10 at 9:48 p.m. Noise complaint on Burnell Drive.
11/21 at 2:37 p.m. Burglary of a motor vehicle on Main Street.
11/21 at 11:57 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
11/22 at 7:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Princes Point Road.
11/22 at 7:54 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/23 at 3:17 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on West Elm Street.
11/24 at 1:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Newell Road.
11/24 at 4:59 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/24 at 8:14 p.m. Assist Freeport.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Nov. 18-24.
