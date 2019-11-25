Arrests

11/20 at 10:34 p.m. Justina Morin Griffin, 34, of Picnic Hill Road, was arrested on Griffin Road by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/21 at 2:45 a.m. Miranda L. Lessard, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to register motor vehicle.

11/23 at 1:10 a.m. Christina Elizabeth Gonzalez, 33, of South Street, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Nov. 18-25.

Fire calls

11/18 at 2:54 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

11/19 at 7:46 a.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

11/19 at 3:07 p.m. Accident on Sligo Road.

11/19 at 6:33 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hunter Road.

11/20 at 8:13 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

11/20 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

11/20 at 4:39 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

11/21 at 8:02 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

11/21 at 10:22 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Brown Road.

11/21 at 12:17 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

11/21 at 6:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

11/21 at 9:09 p.m. Accident on Flying Point Road.

11/21 at 10:10 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Elmwood Road.

11/22 at 5:38 a.m. Accident on Hallowell Road.

11/22 at 5:06 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/22 at 6:25 p.m. Trespasser on Bow Street.

11/22 at 8:50 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/22 at 9:10 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

11/23 at 1:10 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

11/23 at 6:27 a.m. Accident on Beech Hill Road.

11/23 at 11:25 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

11/23 at 9:09 p.m. Vandalism on U.S. Route 1.

11/25 at 4:38 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Nov. 18-25.

