There are over 5,700 eviction cases each year in Maine that make it to the courts, but this number does not reflect the true number of evictions because tenants might not bring their cases to court due to stress, but especially a lack of information or faith in the system.

What happened at Harvard Street, where a large number of eviction notices were posted and then withdrawn, is atypical because the landlord explicitly informed residents, by letter, that there would be a mass eviction due to their status on Section 8.

Discrimination happens often, but rarely is there a written admission. Imagine the sleepless nights a mother faces upon hearing of her eviction because she wanted the stability of guaranteed housing for her child. Then, having to get up, go to work and perform well, in spite of her troubles.

The landlord since stated that a typed letter which is taped to doors was a mistake: the expulsion of the poor is because of raised rent, not because of Section 8 status. Why change your story? The honesty is a bit refreshing. And, what is wrong for you with an assured payment of rent each month?

So, what happens now that she is being evicted for other, more legal reasons? Her child must face the trauma of a new school in a different district that is more affordable, but maybe not as good of an education. Just another day, yet another dollar gained and still more lives thrown asunder.

Alyssa Floyd

Maine People’s Housing Coalition

Portland

