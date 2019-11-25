SCARBOROUGH – Gail C. Knowles, 95, wife of the late Gordon S. Knowles, entered into eternal life November 22, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough. Gail was born, August 1, 1924, in Stockholm, the daughter of Daniel G. and Josephine (Dickinson) Currie.

She is survived by her daughter, Eve Knowles of Scarborough; her son, Steve Knowles of Sorrento, Florida; her grandchildren, Bob Knowles, Leanne Adams, and Melanie Quinn; and her great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Bryson Knowles, and Will, Drew and Belle Adams.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Milo. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

her family requests

memorial donations to:

Southern Maine Hospice

180 U.S., Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

