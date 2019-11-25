BRUNSWICK – Anne Bates Purinton Hazzard, 86, passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 17, 2019 with family at her side. At the time of her passing, Anne was a resident at The Garden at the Mid Coast Senior Health Center where she was treated with loving care during her long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Of the Delaware Curtis family, Anne was born on Nov. 15, 1933 in Augusta to the late Dorothy Hurd Curtis and Willard Bates Purinton. She was educated at Chatham Hall and Wellesley College where she developed many life-long friendships. Aside from short residences in Philadelphia, Pa. and Marblehead, Mass., Anne resided in Maine for her entire life.

In 1955, she married the love of her life, the late Bob (Hap) Hazzard of Gardiner. Together, they raised five children in Yarmouth on Pleasant Street and later she and Bob made homes in South Freeport and on Mere Point in Brunswick.

Anne was a wonderful Mom, lovingly caring for her family. She led an active and nature-oriented life. Anne loved to garden and take the boat built in her honor, the “Annie B”, out to the family camp on Moshier Island. Given her sweet disposition, many friends were surprised by her fierce determination at the cribbage board and on the tennis court. She was an avid player at the Portland Country Club and Tennis of Maine in Falmouth, and she was an acutely dedicated viewer of every tournament she could find! She and Bob enjoyed traveling and had many memorable trips to Europe and the tropics. They shared a special love for the islands of Hawaii.

A voracious reader, Anne was rarely seen without a book in hand, inspiring her children and grandchildren with a love of reading. She spent time helping out in libraries wherever she lived. The Junior League of Portland prepared her for volunteer work with charities, civic and nature organizations. Anne supported and worked with Maine Audubon in Falmouth and at the Scarborough Marsh. She and Bob were also active supporters of the Freeport Conservation Land Trust and Crystal Spring Farm for many years.

Anne was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Hazzard III. She is survived by her brother Bill and his wife Nancy; her five children and their spouses – Rob (Mary), Pete (Susan), Jim (Pat), Will (Karen), and Molly (Jon); many grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held Dec. 7, at the Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth from 12-3 p.m. Details will appear at the following website: marykeane.net.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Contributions in Anne’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or to Chans Hospice at https://www.chanshomehealth.com are welcomed

