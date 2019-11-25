Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 19-24.

Summonses

11/21 at 9:53 p.m. Christian Bernier, 19, of Dead River Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Bruce Swanson on Main Street on a charge of operating without a license.

11/22 at 4:10 p.m. Heather LaPointe, 31, of Gray Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

11/24 at 12:30 a.m. Lynda Wylde, 37, of Old Lisbon Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

11/19 at 4:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

11/20 at 3:21 p.m. Electrical hazard on Winter Street.

11/20 at 5:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Bittern Drive.

11/20 at 7:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

11/22 at 6:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

11/22 at 9:26 p.m. Outdoor fire on Cathance Road.

11/23 at 5:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

11/23 at 11:22 p.m. Illegal burn on Augusta Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Nov. 18-25.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: