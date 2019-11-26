SOUTH PORTLAND — The city has openings on various boards and committees, including on the Board of Appeals (District 2), the Economic Development Committee (District 2), the Affordable Housing Committee, the Civil Service Commission, the Transit Advisory Committee and the Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee.
Interested residents should visit southportland.org/our-city/board-and-committees/ for details and fill out an application.
