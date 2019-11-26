Bath

Mon.  12/2  3 p.m.  Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Wed.  12/4  6 p.m.  City Council  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  12/3  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  TH

Wed.  12/4  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  12/4  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  TH

Thur.  12/5  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Thur.  12/5  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Workshop  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  12/2  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  TO

Mon.  12/2  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field  TO

Wed.  12/4  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  12/4  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Thur.  12/5  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Tues.  12/3  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Tues.  12/3  7 p.m.  History Committee  CR

Thur.  12/5  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles