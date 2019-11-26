Bath
Mon. 12/2 3 p.m. Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Wed. 12/4 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Mon. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 12/3 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee TH
Wed. 12/4 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 12/4 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Thur. 12/5 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Thur. 12/5 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Workshop TH
Harpswell
Mon. 12/2 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee TO
Mon. 12/2 5 p.m. Mitchell Field TO
Wed. 12/4 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 12/4 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Thur. 12/5 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 12/3 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Tues. 12/3 7 p.m. History Committee CR
Thur. 12/5 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
