All-stars were plentiful this fall as local standouts made their mark in multiple sports.

Here’s a recap:

Football

After a season of resurgence, South Portland placed four players, quarterback/defensive back Anthony Poole, running back/defensive back Keenan Jones, offensive lineman/linebacker Caleb Viola and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Nate Ellington, on the Southwestern Maine Activities Association Class B South football all-star team.

The SMAA Class A all-star offense first-team featured utilityman Jarett Flaker and lineman Max Piispanen.

Scarborough lineman Nathan Mars made the second-team.

The SMAA Class A first-team defense included Scarborough’s Mars (tackle), Zach Alofs (back), Chase Cleary (punter) and Thomas Galekas (linebacker).

The second-team featured Scarborough’s Piispanen (end).

Scarborough’s Mars was also named SMAA Class A Gerry Raymond Lineman of the Year.

In the Western Maine Conference, the Class C all-star team included Cape Elizabeth’s Matt Laughlin, Finn McQueeney and Gannon Stewart.

Class C all-star honorable mentions included running back/safety Colin Campbell, running back/safety Nick Laughlin and wide receiver/defensive back Ryan McKean.

Boys’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ soccer team placed Nick Clifford on the WMC Class B first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Charlie Dall made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Dresser, Ben Payson and Jack Sands qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, South Portland midfielder Damir Krkic made the first-team.

Scarborough forward Zander Haskell, midfielder Zach Chaisson and back Noah Flagg were named to the second-team.

Scarborough goalkeeper Alex Bachmann and South Portland forward Anthony Perron and back Dillon Ray Bolduc were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Benjamin Hatch, Evan Krouskup, Nolan Matthews, Thomas Stratis and Griffin Wedge and South Portland’s Homer LaBranche and Anthony Perron qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

South Portland’s Brkic was also named to the Class A South regional all-star team.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Karli Chapin, Maggie Cochran and Emily Supple of repeat Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth were named to the WMC Class B all-star team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Margaret Brewer, Karli Chapin, Olivia Cochran, Amelia Erickson, Sydney McFarland and Amanda Mikulka.

In the SMAA, Scarborough midfielder Ashley Sabatino and back Emily Johnson made the first-team.

Scarborough forward Ali Mokriski, back Madison Marinko and goalkeeper Nikki Young were named to the second-team.

Scarborough forward Sarah Callahan and midfielder Madison Blanche and South Portland forward Brooklynn Ortiz were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Mokriski was also named SMAA Rookie of the Year.

Scarborough’s Blanche and Isabelle Chase made the SMAA Senior All-Citizenship Team.

Scarborough’s Madison Blanche, Samantha Brodeur, Sarah Callahan, Katrina Fowler, Emily Johnson, Madison Marinko, Josephine Patton, Rachel Peterson, Ashley Sabatino and Nikki Young and South Portland’s Isabelle Chase and Anna Folley qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Chapin and Scarborough’s Callahan, Johnson, Sabatino and Young played for the South in the Class A/B girls’ Senior All-Star Game.

Scarborough’s Callahan, Johnson, Sabatino and Young were also named to the Class A South regional all-star team, while Cape Elizabeth’s Chapin and Maggie Cochran made the Class B South regional all-star team.

Field hockey

The SMAA field hockey first-team included Scarborough’s Hannah Dobecki and Carrie Timpson and South Portland’s Lydia Grant.

Scarborough’s Julia Booth-Howe and South Portland’s Lauren DiBiase were honorable mentions.

South Portland’s Grant was given the Faith Littlefield Player of the Year award.

Scarborough’s Kayleigh York and South Portland’s Bonnie Johnston were their team’s respective Rookies of the Year.

Scarborough’s Ainslie Allen, Julia Booth-Howe, Jillian Cote, Hannah Dobecki, Natalie McGuire, Abigail Roy and Carrie Timpson and South Portland’s Bryanna Alley, Madelyn Drolet, Sarah Folan and Emily Rich qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, Cape Elizabeth’s Isabel Berman was a first-team selection.

The Class B second-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Emily Goulding and Camden Woods.

Cape Elizabeth’s Berman, Scarborough’s Dobecki and South Portland’s Grant were also named to the All-State team.

Scarborough’s Jillian Cote qualified for the All-State, All-Academic team.

Last, but certainly not least, South Portland’s Grant was named one of three finalists for the prestigious Miss Maine Field Hockey award.

Volleyball

Scarborough outside hitters Shaelyn Thornton and Maya Brooks, setter Mayne Gwyer and middle hitter Maddie Strouse and South Portland libero Pearl Friedland-Farley and setter Ashlee Aceto were named to the SMAA volleyball first-team.

Scarborough libero Brenna Humpage and South Portland middle hitter Kaleisha Towle made the second-team.

Scarborough middle hitter Gwen Dorsey and South Portland outside hitter Maria Degifico were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Maya Brooks, Bella Dickinson, Anna Gardner, Brooke Leeman, Katherine Mueller and Meredith Winslow and South Portland’s Kaleisha Towle qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Kim Stoddard was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

Scarborough’s Strouse and Thornton and South Portland’s Friedland-Farley were named to the Class A all-state, first-team.

Scarborough’s Brooks and Gwyer and South Portland’s Aceto made the Class A all-state, second-team.

Scarborough’s Dorsey and South Portland’s Degifico were Class A all-state, honorable mentions.

Cape Elizabeth’s Corina Page and Julia Torre made the Class B all-state, first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Abi Bisceglie made the Class B all-state, second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Sarah Boeckel was named Class B Coach of the Year.

Cross country

Class B individual state champion Lila Gaudrault of Cape Elizabeth headlined the WMC girls’ cross country all-star first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Lydia Branson and Marcella Hesser made the second-team.

Class B champion Jack Bassett of Cape Elizabeth made the WMC boys’ cross country all-star first-team, along with teammate Ricky Perruzzi.

Cape Elizabeth’s Owen Patry made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett, Chloe Butzel, Meredith Hetrick, Genevieve Depke, Molly O’Sullivan and Helen Vaughan qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The SMAA boys’ all-star first-team included Scarborough’s Zach Barry and Tristram Coffin.

Scarborough’s Erik LoSacco and South Portland’s Nick Borelli made the second-team.

Scarborough’s Connor Coffin and South Portland’s Liam Piper were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Justin Castaldo and Nathan Day and South Portland’s Thomas DiPhillippo and Oscar Sullivan qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The SMAA girls’ all-star first-team featured Scarborough’s Megan Randall and Kayla Randall.

Scarborough’s Kristen Werner and South Portland’s Isabella Carrier were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Isabella Cook, Ryanne Cox and Vanessa DiRisi and South Portland’s Grace Caselden and Molly Woodhouse qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Gaudrault and Scarborough’s Kayla Werner also qualified for the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association girls’ All-State first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Charlotte DeGeorge made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Bassett and Scarborough’s Tristram Coffin made the boys’ All-State first-team.

Scarborough’s Barry was a second-teamer.

Golf

The SMAA Northern Division golf first-team included Scarborough’s Peter Malia and South Portland’s Lucas Flaherty.

South Portland’s Alex Leupold was a second-team selection.

In the WMC, Class B all-stars included Cape Elizabeth’s Aiden Lee and Shep Smith.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: