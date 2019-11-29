WEST BATH – David F. Snow, 86, of Bull Rock Road died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was born in Vassalboro on August 3, 1933, a son of Arthur L. and Gladys (Hall) Snow.

David moved to Bath when he was 12 and graduated from Morse High in 1952. He was employed at Bath Iron Works then Hahnel Brothers in Lewiston. On August 31, 1957 he married Marcia A. Stetson. He was then employed at Supervisor of Shipbuilding where he retired in 1993.

David was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks where he won many a pool, which he often gave away to friends in need. He was quite a prankster, loved to tell a good joke, and enjoyed meeting up with his brothers at the Club for a cold one and a game of cards.

He loved spending time with his family at camp in Danforth, snowmobiling, walking in the woods, and played a mean game of cribbage. Hunting and fishing trips with his friends and brothers at camp were yearly events with always a good story to tell on his return home. He was a wonderful father, brother, and caring friend to all who knew him. He was “Pappy” to his grandchildren, Katelyn and Matthew, who loved him dearly and they always got a little treat on his stop in Bangor on his way North.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Marcia A. Snow of West Bath; daughter, Kathy Rice and her husband Michael of Bangor, son, Michael Snow and his wife Patchara of Las Vegas, Nev.; two brothers, Richard Snow and his wife Carolyn of West Bath and Daniel Snow and his wife Kandi of Cundy’s Harbor, three sisters, Marion Torrey of Bath, Judy Ward and her husband Rick of Topsham and Janet Gilliam and her husband Glen of Phippsburg; two grandchildren, Katelyn Rice of Portland and Matthew Rice of Bangor; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Dana L. Snow on March 13, 2010.

A celebration of his life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Bath Lodge of Elks, Lambard Street, Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine

383 US Rte 1

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

alz.org.

