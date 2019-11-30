A water main break in Gorham reduced Huston Road to one lane on Saturday afternoon as workers undertook emergency repairs.
The break occurred in the area of 34 Huston Road, a dispatcher said in an email. The road will be limited to one lane for about eight hours.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Updated forecast predicts 4-6 inches of snow for southern, central Maine
-
College
College football roundup: Auburn knocks out Alabama
-
Arts & Entertainment
Gabrielle Union speaks out amid reports she’s off NBC show
-
Business
Mainers check out local merchants on Small Business Saturday
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Portland/Deering girls’ hockey beats York/Traip/Marshwood