Richmond police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Richmond woman.

Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond was last seen Tuesday morning on Interstate 295 in Portland, according to Richmond police Sgt. James Donnell, who is the investigating officer.

“We are looking for anyone who has seen her since Tuesday,” said Donnell.

At this time, Donnell said, foul play is not suspected.

Heinig’s cellphone was traced in the Portland and South Portland area as recently as Thursday, said Richmond police Chief Scott MacMaster.

Heinig is 5-foot-1 and has a slender build. She was last seen wearing black pants, jacket, hat and shoes. She drives a 2008 Mercury Mariner with the license plate 2039 GW.

She was reported missing Thursday by her parents, who live in Harpswell. Family members declined to comment.

Anyone with information about Heinig is asked to call their local police department or the Richmond police at 737-8518.

