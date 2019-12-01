PORTLAND — Students in English Speakers of Other Languages classes at Portland Adult Education who have spent the fall semester working on projects about how their home communities compare to Portland will exhibit their work and share short oral presentations this week.
The presentations topics include marriage customs in Afghanistan and Angola compared to Maine; retirement in China versus the United States; farming in the Portland area and a rural region of South Sudan; the cost of housing in Kigali, Rwanda, versus Portland, and working in banana production in Honduras compared to blueberry harvesting in Maine
The exhibit and presentations will be held in the basement of Portland Adult Education, 14 Locust St., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., and on Thursday, Dec. 5, 10-11 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.
