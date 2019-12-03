BATH – Affie (Tilly) LLoyd passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at Midcoast Hospital. She was born on Nov. 9 to Earl and Estella (Norton) Haines.

She met and later married David L. Lloyd, Sr. on June 29, 1955. Tilly worked at Bath Memorial Hospital in Sterile Supply and Dietary until her retirement.

She loved to travel, read, do puzzles and take rides with David. Everyone loved stopping by the house to enjoy her famous homemade fudge and doughnuts.

She was predeased by her parents and son-in-law David Gagnon. She is survived by her son David B, LLoyd Jr, daughters Jean (Raymond) Whitt, Joan Gagnon, Peggy (William) Turcotte; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Earl (Patty) Haines, sister, Annette Lowery; and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held in the spring of 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery.

