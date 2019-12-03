YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors is collecting gently used winter outerwear, including coats, hats, gloves and boots for both children and adults, to support its Operation Bundle-Up program. All donated items are cleaned and distributed to local families in need of winter gear. Donation boxes can be found at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Town Hall and the Community Services office, both located at 200 Main St. See ycan.info for more information.
