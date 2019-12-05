NAPLES – Robert “Bob” Van Der Zee, 92, of Naples, Maine, passed Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after a brief illness.

Robert was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raised in Hingham. He was a varsity basketball player known as “Chick” by his teammates.

Bob served his country during World War II. Upon his return from Japan, he moved to Andover, Mass., where he met his future wife, Judith. They were wed in 1962 at Free Christian Church in Andover.

Bob worked at both Schlott oil and Waltham Products before relocating his family to Naples in 1981 to follow his dream of running the business his family had camped at for many years. Robert and his wife Judith have been owners of Four Seasons Camping Area in Naples since 1981.

Bob was a member of the Naples Business Association and a president of the Maine Campground Owners Association. He and Judith wintered in Englewood, Florida, for 25 years. A lifelong fan of Boston sports teams, Bob was thrilled to see the Red Sox win a World Series. He loved the camping business and the many lasting friendships made along the way.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge, Casco with a service for Bob to take place at 4 p.m. Graveside committal services will be held, 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, Mass. Words of condolence and tribute may be shared with Bob’s family at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

