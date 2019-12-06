CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Ryan Soucie, fifth year

Last season: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Nick Galli, sr., F; Nolan Sanborn, jr., G; Dylan Morrison, jr., G; Luke Knowles, sr., G; Macklin Kelly, sr., C

Outlook: The Stags start the season without Galli (broken foot), who led the team in scoring (14.6 per game) and rebounds (7.3) last season. Sanborn and Morrison can score for a team that showed good chemistry and ball movement in summer sessions. Sophomores Seth Huntington (from Scarborough) and Bryant Nsengiyumva (from Thornton) are new transfers.

DEERING

Coach: Todd Wing, seventh year

Last season: 12-7, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Darryl Germain, sr., G; Loki Anda, sr., F; Max Morrione, sr., G; Mike Randall, sr., C; Askar Houssein, sr., G

Outlook: Germain, in his fourth season on the varsity, is one of the top returning players in Class AA North (10.1 ppg, 4.8 assists). The 6-5 Anda will play a bigger role with the graduation of standout Ben Onek, while Randall provides toughness and rebounding (7.7 per game). The Rams figure to battle Edward Little for top honors in the region.

PORTLAND

Coach: Joe Russo, 30th year

Last season: 11-9, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 0

Impact players: Richard Greenwood, sr., F; Stillman Mahan, sr., G; Finn Katz-Cronin, sr., F; Kevin Smart, sr., F; Wani Donato, so., G

Outlook: The Bulldogs have an all-new starting lineup, but Russo sounds enthused about his club’s potential for growth. Greenwood is a returning captain and Mahan is a zone-busting shooter. Donato will man the point and is a scoring threat. The 6-5 Smart is expected to provide interior scoring.

WINDHAM

Coach: Chad Pulkkinen, fifth year

Last season: 7-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Chris Naylor, sr., F; Cam Brown, sr., F; Eric Weisser, sr., F; Ivan Kaffel, sr., F; Braeden McCrillis, sr., F

Outlook: The Eagles are a veteran group with seven seniors, including tough post defender Naylor. With good depth, Windham will play tenacious defense and look to be more efficient offensively. Weisser (7.6 ppg) and junior Kaleb Cidre (7.5 ppg) are the top returning scorers for a team that averaged only 44 points last year.

AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: John Trull, second year

Last season: 18-4, lost in state final

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Zach Maturo, sr., G; Jacob Humphrey, jr., G; Cam Gardner, sr., G; Nate Ferris, sr., F

Outlook: Returning Varsity Maine All-State pick Maturo (17.8 ppg) and Humphrey (12.2 ppg) form perhaps the best backcourt in the state. Gardner, a good 3-point shooter, and defensive stopper Ferris help lead an eight-man senior class. Elliott Bouchard, a 6-7 freshman and the son of former UMaine standout Francois Bouchard, could be an intriguing addition.

GORHAM

Coach: Mark Karter, seventh year

Last season: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Nick Strout, sr., G; Grant Nadeau, jr., G; Ryan Reno, sr., C; Bode Meader, jr., G; Jordan Bretton, sr., G

Outlook: The Rams are a threat to win the region with their veteran shooters and post presence. Returning starters Nadeau (10.8 ppg), Bretton (10.1 ppg, 36 3-pointers), Reno (6-foot-6) and Meader (6.9 ppg, 25 3s), along with Strout, played in every game last season. Junior Stephen Graham and senior Alex Burghardt provide size off the bench.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Zach Blodgett, second year

Last season: 3-16, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Ethan Roy, sr., F; Trevor Beals, jr., F; Ben Samson, sr., F

Outlook: Massabesic has five seniors and several other returnees, so Blodgett believes his team will improve in all aspects. With good height and length, the Mustangs should be strong defensively and on the boards. Roy, Beals and former sixth-man Samson can finish at the rim. Roy and Beals and junior forward Jack St. Laurent are returning starters.

NOBLE

Coach: Kevin Jackson, fifth year

Last season: 3-16, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Garrett Brown, sr., G; Kyle Kennedy, sr., G; Tyreek Rose, jr., F

Outlook: The Knights return 11 players and will be looking to improve their defense (64 points allowed per game last season). Brown and Kennedy are good outside shooters. Rose is athletic enough to cause problems for some big men, while senior Brandon Drake anchors the paint. Sophomore guards Devin Brown, Anthony Prak and Jordan Woodman could contribute.

SANFORD

Coach: Jake Mills, first year

Last season: 6-13, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Leyton Bickford, sr., F; John Garnsey, sr., G

Outlook: Mills, a 2012 Sanford grad with seven years coaching in the system, has one of the state’s top players in the 6-foot-6 Bickford (17.8 ppg, 11.2 rebounds last season). Garnsey (6.0 ppg) is another returning starter, and lanky sophomore forward Ryan Robichaud will be more involved. Senior guard Ethan Shain is out at least until midseason because of a shoulder injury.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Phil Conley, fourth year

Last season: 11-9, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Brian Austin, sr., G; Owen Cascio, sr., G

Outlook: Austin’s 16.5 ppg average trailed only Leyton Bickford and Zach Maturo among returning Class AA South players. Freshman point guard Zander Haskell will also look to set up Cascio, sophomore guard Rowan MacDonald and 6-6 sophomore center Jack Simonton for a team that expects to improve throughout the season.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Kevin Millington, fifth year

Last season: 11-9, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Geremi Baez, sr., F; Pamba Pamba, sr., G; Ryan Boles, sr., G; Cade Carr, sr., G

Outlook: Baez (9.9 pgg) and Pamba (11.6 ppg), both 6-3, are athletic open-court players, with Pamba a threat from beyond the arc (33 3-pointers). Star baseball pitcher Hunter Owen, a 6-5 power player, and Gerik Bialorucki join Boles and Carr as key seniors. Owen Maloney, a 6-4 sophomore, and junior Luca Desjardins will contribute.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Robert Davies, 17th year

Last season: 16-5, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Payton Jones, jr., G; Jack Pyzynski, sr., G; Dylan Griffin, jr., C

Outlook: Jones scored more than 15 points per game and shot 52 percent last season. Pyzynski, who can be an effective scorer, was slowed early last season by an injury. Griffin showed exceptional hands and refined post moves as a sophomore. Defense will be the Trojans’ calling card, led by senior guard Kobe Gaudette.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Jon Moro, first year

Last season: 3-15

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Ryan Clifford, so., F; Jeremy Fraser, jr., F/G

Outlook: Moro, a member of Camden-Rockport’s 1999 Class B championship team, replaces his former coach and current Camden Hills Athletic Director Jeff Hart, the program’s coach for 37 seasons. The Windjammers are largely untested but can play big or fast, Moro said. Fraser, a smooth scorer, was the club’s MVP last season, and Clifford can play on the block or the perimeter.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Nick DePatsy, 13th year

Last season: 12-7, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Gabe Allaire, sr., F; Trevor Brown, so., G

Outlook: The Panthers could challenge preseason favorite Cony, according to the KVAC North coaches’ poll. The 6-4 Allaire and Brown both averaged more than 11 points per game. The sophomore class is strong. Brown was a second-team KVAC North all-star last season, while guard Patrick McKenney and forward Jake Bickmore were on the league’s all-rookie team.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Justin Tardif, seventh year

Last season: 5-13

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Will Harriman, jr., F; Kurtis Edgerton, sr., G; Kelvin Omeze, jr., F

Outlook: The Tigers return eight players. A strong junior class includes guard Scott Kelly, forward Alex McAlevey (7.4 ppg, 3.4 rebounds) and starting point guard Ashton Crowell (11.0 ppg, 2.4 assists), who is out because of a hand injury suffered in football. Edgerton returns after missing his junior season with an injury and provides toughness and defense.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Todd Hanson, 24th year

Last season: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Evan Kilfoil, jr., G/F; James Belanger, sr., F; Noah Goddard, sr., PG; Ethan Upham, jr., F

Outlook: The Dragons have the experience, defense and work ethic to improve this season, despite a tough schedule. Kilfoil, Belanger and Upham have the size and quickness to be effective from the wings. Experienced guard play, led by Goddard, should help stretch defenses and create good scoring chances.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dave Halligan, 33rd year

Last season: 15-6, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Michael Simonds, sr., G; Nicco Pitre, jr., G; Emmitt Hamilton, sr., F; Vinny Hanrahan, jr., C; Brady Coyne, jr., G

Outlook: The 6-2 Simonds is an all-around player, while Pitre is a three-year starter with a knack for getting to the line. Guard play will be a strength. Falmouth has impressed in the preseason and should contend for the regional title. The 6-5 Hanrahan and 6-4 Hamilton provide size up front for a deep roster with nine seniors.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Sedge Saunders, 22nd year

Last season: 7-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Calvin Southwick, sr., G; Eli Mahan, jr., C

Outlook: Southwick is a gritty defender who excels in the open court, and the 6-4 Mahan is a physical presence in the post. But the Raiders graduated five key senior,s and the rest of the roster is essentially new to varsity action. Saunders believes the potential is there. If the team can get through growing pains and gel, it could be a factor late in the season.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Ryan Deschenes, seventh year

Last season: 13-7, lost in B South semifinal

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Matthew Johnson, sr., F/G; Nicholas Kariotis, sr., F; Nicklaus Pelletier, sr., G; Wyatt Kenney, jr., G; Jay Hawkes, so., G

Outlook: The Patriots move up to Class A with a very young team (seven sophomores, two freshmen) after losing top scorer John Martin to graduation. The three seniors will form the core of a team that wants to play with pace for 32 minutes, develop its younger talent, and excel at team rebounding to lead to transition offense.

GREELY

Coach: Travis Seaver, eighth year

Last season: 19-3, won state championship

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Logan Bagshaw, sr., G; Jake Bernheisel, sr., G; Nick Butler, sr., F; Luke Gabloff, jr., F

Outlook: Unlike recent seasons, the Rangers aren’t the preseason favorites in Class A South. But they will still be formidable, especially if returning starter Bernheisel, Butler and Gabloff can expand their offensive roles. Bagshaw, a 6-3 All-State pick, continues to improve after scoring 19.1 points and knocking down 71 3-pointers last season.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: David Leal, second year

Last season: 15-5, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Max Murray, sr., F; Kyle Pasieniuk, sr., G; Adam Lux, jr., F; Sam Tartre, jr., PG; Ian Murray, so., G

Outlook: Max Murray (19.7 ppg, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists) shot over 57 percent with 30 3-pointers in an All-State season. Pasieniuk, the other returning starter, is a strong second scoring option (11.8 ppg, 42.9 percent on 3s). Lux is an inside banger, Tartre is a classic good-passing, tough-defending point guard, and Ian Murray has an all-around game.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Bobby Pratt, second year

Last season: 6-12

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Cullen Casey, sr., F; Aidan Sullivan, so., G; Justin Bryant, sr., F; John Valentine, sr., G; Quinn McDaniel, sr., G

Outlook: The Hawks are looking to return to the playoffs. Third-year contributors Casey (the tallest player at 6-3), Valentine and Bryant were standouts on the Class B championship football team. McDaniel (a baseball commit to UMaine) will run the point. Sullivan is a returning starter. Keys will be developing depth and team rebounding.

MORSE

Coach: Tom Maines, second year

Last season: 4-14

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Brogan Shaw, jr., G; Gabe Aucoin, so., G/F; Boden Gould, jr., C

Outlook: Shaw, a good shooter and defender, has grown four inches from last year. The 6-3 Aucoin can play all over the court; Maines believes he’s among the top sophomores in the state. Losing returning starter Josh ter Mors for the season to a football injury doesn’t help, but good-shooting juniors Lucas Ouimette and Dylan Orr return.

MT. ARARAT

Coach: David Dubreuil, second year

Last season: 10-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 0

Impact players: JD Dionne, sr., F; James Singleton, sr., F/C; Ty Henke, so., G

Outlook: It will be a transition year for the Eagles, with an all-new starting lineup and a different style now that 6-9 Jared Balser has graduated. Dionne is a leaper and solid defender. Singleton, at 6-4, can score inside, and Henke is a good shooter. Look for Jace Hollenback to direct the offense and distribute the ball.

WESTBROOK

Coach: Bryan Hoy, first year

Last season: 2-16

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Mike Connolly, sr., F; Kyle McKone, jr., G/F; Tyler Heathcoat, so., G; Braiden Pierce, so., PG

Outlook: This could be a breakout year for the 6-7 Connolly, who attacks the glass and has added 3-point range to his game. Hoy, a 2000 Westbrook grad, is the new coach. He believes he has shooters and talent to surround Connolly. But the relatively young team (five sophomores) will be challenged adapting to a new style.

YORK

Coach: Paul Marquis, third year

Last season: 16-4, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Will MacDonald, sr., F; Brady Cummins, jr., G; Riley Linn, sr., G; Teagan Hynes, jr., G; Jonathan Donovan, sr., G

Outlook: With good length, above-average athletic ability and plenty of depth, the Wildcats are looking to go even deeper in the playoffs. The 6-4 MacDonald (13.3 ppg; 7.1 rebounds, first-team WMC) and 6-5 guard Cummins (13 ppg) are tough matchups. Linn and Riley Johnston are defensive pests. Hynes takes over at point guard.

CLASS B NORTH

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Larry Reed, first year

Last season: 13-6, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 0

Impact players: Cameron Kingsbury, jr., G; Drew Daggett, jr., C; Elliot Lucker, jr., G; Gavyn Tower, jr., F

Outlook: Oceanside lost the bulk of its playoff team to graduation but should lurk on the fringes of making the playoffs under a new coach. Reed, the junior varsity coach last season, had most of the young players on his team.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Jim Ray, 26th year

Last season: 14-8, lost in state final

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Nate Mullen, jr., PG; Jack Bassett, sr., F; Liam Concannon, sr., G; Nolan Smith, sr., G

Outlook: Mullen, a talented point guard, is the only returning starter and one of just five returning players. The Capers must adapt to life without graduated 6-9 center Andrew Hartel. Bassett played quality minutes last season off the bench, and he, Concannon and Smith are setting a hard-working tone.

FREEPORT

Coach: Bill Ridge, fifth year

Last season: 12-7, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Gabe Wagner, sr., G; Elias Thomas, jr., F; Alex Helie, jr., F; Heath Cockburn, sr., G

Outlook: Wagner is the lone returnee who got regular playing time last season. Otherwise, Ridge says “there area a lot of complementing pieces, but getting used to the speed and physicality of the varsity level will present a learning curve.”

LAKE REGION

Coach: Ryan Martin, first season

Last season: 4-14

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Evan Willey, jr., F; Noah Duprey, so., G; Liam Grass, jr., G; Jacob Stone, so., F; Derek Langadas, sr., F

Outlook: Martin takes over for John Mayo, who won a state title in his first year as the Lakers head coach in 2016. Martin will be hard pressed to repeat that feat – inheriting a 4-14 team that failed to reach the playoffs. Langadas will provide senior leadership, but any chance of sneaking into the playoffs depends on the development of the younger players.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Ryan Ball, sixth year

Last season: 2-16 in Class A South

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Zack Farrin, sr., G; Jayden Doloff, sr., G; Joe Giberson, sr., F

Outlook: The Eagles are a young and undersized team, with freshmen and sophomores making up the bulk of the roster. Ball is hopeful that the team, which moves down from Class A, will show improvement as the season goes on.

POLAND

Coach: Tyler Tracy, 10th year

Last season: 5-13

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Noah Breton, sr., G; Daulton Bolduc, sr., G; Isaiah Hill, jr., G; Joseph Ringuette, jr., F; Evan Kelly, jr., F; Gage Bachelder, jr., G; Hunter Gibson, so., G; Joe Levesque, so., F

Outlook: The Knights should make the playoffs this season behind the maturation of a core of seasoned upperclassmen.

WELLS

Coach: Troy Brown, 12th year

Last season: 11-11, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Caleb Corey, jr., G; Gavyn Leighton, jr., F; Matt Ouellette, sr., F; Nate Chandler, sr., C; Covy Dufort, sr., G; Payton MacKay, sr., F; Aaron Price, sr., F; Hayden Barker, jr., G; Lance Littlefield, jr., F; Connor Woodward, so., G; Brayden Fazzina, so., F; Jake Marshall, so., G

Outlook: The Warriors made a third straight trip to the Class B South final after winning regional titles in 2017 and 2018, but many of their top players graduated. Corey and Leighton are the only returning starters for a team that will play an uptempo style and shoot a lot of 3-pointers.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Jonas Allen, second year

Last season: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Aidan Hickey, sr., G; Jason Lainey, sr., G; Will Cox, jr., F

Outlook: This looks like a rebuilding year for the Clippers, who have just one returning starter – Hickey – and two seniors on the roster. Allen says the team’s most important goal “is to develop trust and positive energy within the program.”

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: I.J. Pinkham, 43rd year

Last season: 14-5, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Hunter Crocker, sr., F; Ben Pearce, jr., F; Sullivan Rice, jr., PG; Nicholas Morley, sr., F

Outlook: Boothbay is a battle-tested contender with good size, led by the 6-3 Crocker, a player with experience, strength and the ability to score. Pearce is a 6-6 presence, and Rice and Morley also return to the starting lineup.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Jason Knight, eighth year

Last season: 10-9, lost in regional prelims

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Te’Andre King, sr., F; Chris Hamblett, jr., G; Sam Sinibaldi, jr., G; Bruce Poulin, so., F; Bryce Bernier, so., G; Elliott Oney, so., G; Joaquim Bila, so., G

Outlook: The 6-foot-4 King led the WMC in scoring and rebounding for the second straight year at 24 points and 14 rebounds per game, and Hamblett averaged 12.5 points and 3.7 steals. Sinibaldi is the only other upperclassmen on the roster but the 6-4 Poulin, Bernier, Oney and Bila are varsity returners.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Matthew Regan, second year

Last season: 9-11, lost in regionals quarterfinals

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Ryan Crockett, jr., G; Zac Laplante, jr., F; David Anderson, jr., F; Jaden Davies, jr., G; Isaac Lachance, so., G

Outlook: The Seagulls lost only two players from last year’s team but still have no seniors on the roster. Crockett is the top returning scorer, and Laplante was a WMC all-conference selection. Lachance and freshman Landon Johnson are expected to strengthen the guard position.

SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach: Sam Bowers, second year

Last season: 6-12 in Class B South

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: McGwire Sawyer, jr., G; Phoenix Davis-Bailey, jr., F

Outlook: Although the Hawks have a young roster, the drop from Class B to Class C should help them produce more wins. Bowers says the team has “a chance to put some talented lineups on the court and play several different styles.”

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Ed Szczepanik, second year

Last season: 15-6, lost in regional semifinals

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Will Stuart, sr., G; Will Davis, jr., F; Isaac Henderson, sr., F; Treshaun Brown, jr., G

Outlook: The Rangers went into last season lacking height and varsity experience, but still found a way to win 15 games under a first-year coach. Now they have four returning starters and a good core of upperclassmen, led by Stuart, one of the top scorers in the Western Maine Conference.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Rich Henry, 16th year

Last season: 15-3, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Solomon Levy, sr., F; Diraige Dahia, sr., G; Oliver Burdick, sr., G; Dominick Campbell, jr., F; Jared Johnson, jr., G/F; Chris Saade, jr., F; Henry Hart, so., G

Outlook: Campbell (6-foot-8), Levy (6-5) and Dahia are capable scorers for an experienced team that is a perennial contender. The Flyers again will be challenged by a regular-season schedule that includes several Class A and B opponents and should be well-prepared for another postseason run.

WISCASSET

Coach: Jamie Jones, second year

Last season: 1-17

Returning starters: 0

Impact players: Billy Pinkham, sr., G; Noah Haggett, sr., F; Marshall Weeks, jr., F; Brett Osmond, jr., G; Matt Eckert jr., G; Kasey Mills jr., G

Outlook: Jones is working with a roster that lacks experience, and says several of his players are new to the game. The Wolverines don’t have enough players for a junior varsity team, which further hinders efforts to rebuild the program.

CLASS D SOUTH

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN

Coach: John Willis, third year

Last season: 0-10

Returning starters: 5

Impact players: Paul Tran, so., G; Caulin Patterson, so., G; Owen Mann, jr., G; Micah LaSalle, jr., F; Christian Patterson, sr., F

Outlook: Although the Lions return five starters, the roster is still young and relatively inexperienced. Willis says this will be “another season of building.”

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Jeff Davis, first year

Last season: 5-14, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Chris Amisi, sr.; Ricky Morales, jr., G

Outlook: The Breakers have a new coach and almost an entirely new roster, with just one returning starter. Amisi is capable of big scoring games, but the Breakers will need to develop secondary production.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lee Petrie, second year

Last season: 3-16, lost in regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Charles Tieszen, sr., F; John Lorentz, sr., F; Ethan Huss, jr., G; Caleb Vega, jr., F; Isaiah Cardinal, fr., G

Outlook: Despite its record last season, Petrie says his team showed much improvement over the course of the season, and he’s hopeful that will carry over. The Guardians need to develop balanced scoring and improve their defense and rebounding.

