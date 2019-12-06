A successful 2018/19 boys high school hockey season for the three area teams that placed them all in postseason play is something to build upon. All three teams will look to carry on those successes, and make another run into the postseason. Here’s a look at our area teams.

Mt. Ararat

Now competing in Class B South, the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse team will have a lot of scoring to replace losing its top scorers from last year, Ian Struck, who moved, and the graduation of Travis Roy Award winner Noah Austin.

After making the playoffs for the first time since 2004, earning a No. 5 seed with an 8-9-1 record, the Eagles fell to No. 4 Edward Little, 2-1 in overtime. Head coach A.J. Kavanaugh is optimistic about this year’s team and those who will step up, relying on the team’s defense.

“The identity of the team will certainly have to change in order for us to be successful,” Kavanaugh said. “We’ll be looking to win low-scoring games and rely on our strong goaltending as opposed to the high-flying offense we’ve had in the past. If we can buy into being strong in our own end and be a strong forechecking team, we should be able to compete for a playoff spot again.”

Back between the pipes is Lisbon’s Sean Moore. The sophomore returns after an impressive freshman season. He is joined by a young core led by Mt. Ararat junior defenseman Noah Magda and fellow sophomores Hunter Merryman and Alex Witwicki, both forwards from Mt. Ararat.

Newcomer freshmen Mt. Ararat Zander Kirk and Lisbon’s Bryce Poulin should provide some depth up front, while junior Andrew Pulsifer and sophomore Zack Ridlon, (both from Mt. Ararat), will play defense and be looked on to fill the shoes of graduated captains Cade Charron and Cam Poisson. Kavanaugh also will receive leadership from new captain Cam Wallace, who recently won a state championship as the starting quarterback for Mt. Ararat’s 8-man football team.

The Eagles will stay at home at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College for their first three games — Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland on Saturday, Gorham (Dec. 12) and Kennebunk/Wells (Dec. 17), before playing Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills at Bridgton Academy. They close out the calendar year with home games against Thornton Academy (Dec. 23) and rival Brunswick on Dec. 28 at 8:45 p.m. A rematch with the Dragons will occur on Jan. 15.

Other key road games for the Eagles are — Cheverus (Jan. 30), Cape Elizabeth (Feb. 1), Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Feb. 15) and close out the regular season at Kennebunk/Wells on Feb. 17.

Home contests at Watson Arena include — Cheverus (Jan. 18), York (Feb. 6) and Yarmouth on Feb. 11.

Brunswick

The Dragons have finished 9-9 and sixth in the Class B South playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Coming into the 2019/20, the young Brunswick team hopes for some more of that same success.

After graduating their top two scorers from last year, third-year coach Mike Misner likes the numbers he has, including a large group of freshmen.

“We are a young team this year with 10 incoming freshmen,” Misner said. “We hope to be competitive in a very tough Class B South division, but will rely on veteran leadership on the back end to help with the transition of our freshmen to the high school game.”

Returning players for Misner are — senior defenseman Scot Masse, junior defenseman Henry Burnham, senior forward Isaac Burtis, senior forward Michael Marro and junior goalie Spencer Marquis.

The Dragons drop the puck on Saturday against Greely to begin the season. They plays hosts for the next four games with contests at Watson Arena against — Cape Elizabeth (Dec. 10), Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (Dec. 13), Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (Dec. 16) and Gorham (Dec. 19).

Key road dates after the season opener are — Cheverus (Dec. 21), Mt. Ararat (Dec. 28), Camden Hills (Jan. 4), Edward Little (Jan. 8), Yarmouth (Jan. 18), Gorham (Feb. 17) and York (Feb. 19) in the regular season finale.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete

Entering the 2019 postseason with a 9-7 record in Class A South, the No. 3 seed took care of business with a 4-2 win over No. 6 Cheverus in a quarterfinal match. The run to the State Final fell short after falling to State A Runner-Up No. 2 Biddeford, 3-1 in the semifinals.

Returning to the squad from Freeport High School this season are senior Deven Hannan, junior Anthony Panciocco, and junior Josh Bourgoin. New to the squad this year is freshman Dylan Hannan.

The Red Riots open the season against defending State A champs St. Dom’s on Saturday at Troubh Arena (5:50 p.m.). After a “road” contest versus Portland/Deering (also at Troubh Arena), the team will host Bangor (Dec. 14), Yarmouth (Dec. 19), and Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Dec. 21), before closing out the month against Scarborough at the University of Southern Maine on Dec. 30.

Key match ups in January and February are — Cape Elizabeth (Jan. 9), at St. Dom’s (Jan. 15), Lewiston (Jan. 18), at Bangor (Jan. 25), at Edward Little (Feb. 5), Thornton Academy (Feb. 13) and at Falmouth (Feb. 18).

