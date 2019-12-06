BRUNSWICK – Michael Patrick Nay passed away at the age of 52 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle. Michael was born on April 24, 1967, a son of Emmett and Jo Anne (White) Nay. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1985, and following his disability as a young adult, Michael worked various jobs at Friendly’s Restaurant, Pelletier and Flanagan, and Town of Brunswick. As a teenager he spent many days helping care for the animals at Simpson’s Animal Park.

Michael was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox. He loved spending time with children and his many nieces and nephews and was a true animal lover. Michael was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Michael is survived by his parents, George and Jo Anne Quittmeyer; his siblings, Laura Nay and her partner, Steve Jacobs, of Bowdoin, Stanley Nay and his partner, Belinda Rossignol, of Bowdoinham, John Nay and his wife, Dianne, of Gray. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Ashlee, Karina, Jody, Jeffrey, Allison; and two great-nieces as well as a great-nephew.

Michael was predeceased by his father; a brother, Christopher Nay; and his grandparents, Leon and Margaret White.

At Michael’s request services will be private in the spring time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coastal Humane Society of Brunswick

