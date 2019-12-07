As a young person, I use the internet every day. I rarely write a paper without using Google and don’t know anyone who isn’t active on at least one social media platform. To say the internet is a critical part of my life would be an understatement.

Online privacy and data collection are huge issues for people like me who use the internet every day. I don’t have the time, nor the patience, to analyze a web of complicated online privacy agreements. That’s why I was thrilled when I heard Maine was passing a law to protect our data.

Unfortunately, the law they passed (L.D. 946) left out all the websites and places online I go to every day – leaving me just as much at risk as before. There should be strict rules, not exemptions, for the services we use the most.

It’s time for the government to protect Maine’s young people from threats to our privacy. Without a proper fix to this legislation, thousands of students across Maine will remain vulnerable.

Jack Cianchette

Saco

