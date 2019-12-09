GORHAM — Jordan Bretton scored 18 points, Nickolas Strout had 17 and Grant Nadeau 15 on Monday night as Gorham topped Oxford Hills 73-58 in boys’ basketball.

Strout’s 11 points over the opening two quarters led Gorham (1-1) to a 33-25 halftime lead. Bretton’s 12 points in the third quarter helped expand the lead to 53-40.

Hayden Paine scored 13 for the Vikings (0-2), and Colby Huckins 10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 55, BOOTHBAY 29: Rylee Sevigny scored 19 points and Kiersten Lyons had 11 as the Falcons (2-0) steadily pulled away to a win against Boothbay (1-1) at Rumford.

Glory Blethen’s 14 points led the Seahawks.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 30, PINE TREE ACADEMY 9: Meagan Vachon’s eight points led Seacoast Christian (2-0) to a win against the Breakers (0-1) at Freeport.

Kaitlyn Jandreau and Brecklyn Winship added seven each for the Guardians.

WINTHROP 60, LISBON 17: Madison Forgue knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, leading the Ramblers (1-0) over the Greyhounds (1-1) at Lisbon.

Sage Fortin had 12 points and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 10 for Winthrop.

Giana Russo scored six points for Lisbon.

HALL-DALE 52, DIRIGO 46: Iris Ireland scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs (1-1) to a win at Farmingdale.

Amanda Trepanier scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, and KK Wills added eight points and four steals and Averi Baker had six rebounds and two steals.

Paige Lueders had 10 points and Grace Robbins scored eight for the Cougars (1-1).

CARRABEC 38, MADISON 34: Cheyenne Cahill scored 15 points as the Cobras (1-1) rallied from a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter to top host Madison (1-1).

Aislinn Slate added six points for the Cobras, and Brooke Welch and Olivia Fortier notched five apiece. Carrabec hit five 3-pointers.

Emily Edgerly scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, and Katie Worthen added nine.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 3, BIDDEFORD/THORNTON/WELLS/SANFORD 0: Sadie Carnes broke a scoreless tie 3:35 into the third period and Olivia Bradford added a shot high into the net 66 seconds later to give the Clippers (2-4) a two-goal lead over Biddeford (1-5) at Yarmouth.

Lizzie Guertler added a final goal with less than two minutes to play. Chloe White, Kate Tracy and Moll Carnes each had an assist.

Allison Perrotta made 13 saves for Yarmouth, and Kelsie Keely 32 for the Tigers.

PORTLAND/DEERING 9, FALMOUTH 5: Caroline Lerch scored six goals – the first 17 seconds into the game – as the Bulldogs (4-1) topped the Yachtsmen (1-4) at Portland.

Lerch broke a 2-2 tie five minutes into the game and notched two later first-period goals as the Bulldogs held a 5-2 lead after the first period.

Lerch scored her fifth goal as Portland made it 7-2 in the second period. Her sixth goal came in the third.

Lucy Howe had two goals and an assist for Portland and Brooke Flaherty had two goals for the Yachtsmen.

BASEBALL

FALMOUTH: Kevin Winship has resigned after 10 years as coach, according to Athletic Director James Coffey.

Winship compiled a 138-50 record with the Yachtsmen, winning a Class B state championship in 2012 and Class A South titles in 2016 and 2017.

