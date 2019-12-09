WOOLWICH – Sandra Ann Collins, 65, of Nequasset Road died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on Nov. 20, 1954, a daughter of Richard D. and Marilyn F. (Landry) Campbell Sr.

She attended Bath schools and Morse High School. On Dec. 18, 1971 she married Allan R. Collins. She was employed at Caldowood Thrift Shop in Woolwich. She owned and operated Video Paradise in Bath. She was then employed Reny’s in Bath, Big Al’s in Wiscasset, Nissan’s Thrift Shop in West Bath and Goodwill in Bath.

She is survived by her husband, Allan R. Collins of Woolwich; her mother, Marilyn F. York of Bath; one son, Preston A. Collins of Woolwich; one brother, Ricky Campbell Jr. of Phippsburg, one sister, Elaine Stone and her husband Kevin of Phippsburg; and one grandson, Aaron Collins of Woolwich.

She was predeceased by her father, Richard Campbell and stepfather, Bud York; and one nephew, Nate Johnson in Feb. 2015.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

