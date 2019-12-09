LEWISTON — Police are investigating the cause of a Sunday night car crash that killed a 59-year-old Maine woman in the area of Webster Street and Old Lisbon Road.
Police are not releasing the woman’s name or information about her vehicle until her family has been notified.
Police, fire and ambulance workers responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. They found the woman’s car had struck a tree and a rock. Emergency workers pulled the woman from her car, but they were unable to save her.
Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.
