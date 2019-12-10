WINDHAM — Kevin Smart hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Portland to a 55-54 win over Windham in a boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night.

Smart finished with 20 points as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0. Richard Greenwood chipped in with 13 points.

For the Eagles (0-2), Will Mannette scored 11 points and Kaleb Cidre added 10.

GREELY 57, FALMOUTH 52: Nicholson Butler and Luke Gabloff each converted a free throw in the final seconds and Greely held on to win in Falmouth.

Falmouth (0-2), trailing 55-52, missed an opportunity to tie the game before Greely (1-1) come through with the clinching free throws.

Logan Bagshaw led the Rangers with 24 points, including 6 of 6 from the line in the fourth period.

Mike Simonds tallied 25 for Falmouth, and Brady Coyne 11.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 46, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 40: Ricky Morales and Chris Amisi combined for 43 of the team’s 46 points as Pine Tree (1-1) beat Greater Portland Christian (0-2) in Freeport.

Morales finished with 22 points, and Amisi 21. Christian Patterson’s 20 points led the Lions.

THORNTON ACADEMY 66, EDWARD LITTLE 49: Jack Pyzynski sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points during the third period as the Trojans (2-0) turned a 26-23 halftime lead into 45-33 advantage after three quarters and beat Edward Little (1-1) in Saco.

Payton Jones scored 10 in the fourth quarter as Thornton put the game out of reach and finished with 21 for Thornton. Dylan Griffin added 17 and Pizynski finished with 13.

John Shea’s 16 points led the Red Eddies, while R.J. Nichols added 14.

YORK 73, KENNEBUNK 60: Brady Cummins scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (2-0) past the Rams (1-1) in York.

Will MacDonald added 20 points for York while Riley Linn had 12.

Max Murray paced Kennebunk with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. Adam Lux had 11 points while Aaron Waite and Kyle Pasieniuk each added seven.

WAYNFLETE 61, CAPE ELIZABETH 52: Chris Saade drained back-to-back 3-pointers and followed it with a dunk as the Flyers (2-0) during an 18-8 third quarter run to pull away from the Capers (0-2) in Portland.

Diraige Dahia scored 16 points for Waynflete, Jared Johnson contributed 14 points, while Saade and Solomon Levy each had 12.

Dylan Swift had 15 points, all on 3-pointers, while Nathan Mullen added 15 for Cape Elizabeth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 74, DEERING 62: Gerami Baez scored 20 points to lead the Red Riots (2-0) past the Rams (1-1) in South Portland.

Ryan Boles scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter to help South Portland pull away. Pamba Pamba added 15 points and Owen Maloney 10.

Mpore Semuhoza led the Rams with 22 points. Askar Houssein added 15 points, while Loki Anda had seven points and Max Morrione had six.

SCARBOROUGH 64, CHEVERUS 58: Jack Simonton scored 11 of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Red Storm (2-0) opened a 20-6 advantage and cruised past the Stags (0-2) in Scarborough.

Brian Austin hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Scarborough, while Owen Cascio added 15.

Macklin Kelly led Cheverus with 15 points.

LEAVITT 46, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38: Wyatt Hathaway scored 24 points as the Hornets beat visiting Fryeburg Academy.

Joziah Learned had 15 points for the Hornets (2-0). Kyle Littlefield led the Raiders (1-1) with nine points.

MARSHWOOD 60, WELLS 41: Kelvin Peterson scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, and also finished with 11 rebounds, as the Hawks (2-0) pulled away from the Warriors (1-1) in Eliot.

Cullen Casey scored 13 points, while Quinn McDaniel and Aidan Sullivan each added seven for Marshwood.

Gavyn Leighton led the Warriors with 18 points. Caleb Corey added seven points and Matt Ouelette six.

BONNY EAGLE 65, BIDDEFORD 41: Cameron Gardner scored 13 points, Aidan Walcott and Zach Maturo added 12 points apiece, and the Scots (2-0) used a 19-4 third quarter to pull away from the Tigers (0-1) at Standish.

Nate Ferris helped with 10 points.

William Harriman led Biddeford with 16 points.

BOOTHBAY 69, DIRIGO 59: Ben Pearce had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Boothbay beat Dirigio in Dixfield.

Michael Hollowell had 17 points for the Seahawks in their season opener, while Hunter Crocker had 14 points.

Mateo Lapointe who had 20 points for Dirigo (1-1) while Charlie Houghton added 16.

FREEPORT 66, LINCOLN ACADEMY 38: Gabe Wagner scored seven of his eight points during the first quarter as the Falcons (2-0) jumped out to a 23-5 lead and went on the beat the Eagles (0-2) in Freeport.

Harrison Bowen and Elias Thomas led the Falcons with 10 points each. Jayden Dolloff scored 10 for Lincoln Academy.

MORSE 72, POLAND 59: The Shipbuilders (1-1) used a 27-15 third-quarter run after leading 29-27 at halftime and beat the Knights (0-2) in Poland.

Gabe Auction scored 10 points in the third quarter and finished with 27 for Morse,. Sawyer Stead and Brogan Shaw added nine points apiece.

Joe Ringuette had 13 points for Poland, Daulton Bolduc and Gage Bachelder added 12 each.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 77, RICHMOND 45: Ryan Crockett had 35 points and six assists as the Gulls (2-0) handled the Bobcats (0-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Zac LaPlante had six points,11 rebounds and five assists. Landen Johnson added 10 points while Jaden Davies had seven.

Kenny Bing led Richmond with 18 points, while Calob Densmore added 12.

TRAIP ACADEMY 79, SACOPEE VALLEY 37: Will Stuart scored all of his 13 points in the first half as the Rangers (2-0) held their opponents scoreless in the second quarter, led 38-12 at the half and beat the Hawks (0-2) at Hiram.

Frank Driscoll scored 15 points for Traip Academy while Kevin McKinney and Ryan Wilcox added each.

McGwire Sawyer scored 20 points for Sacopee Valley.

LAKE REGION 74, MARANACOOK 65: Evan Willey’s 36 points powered the Lakers (1-1) past Maranacook (1-1) in Naples.

The Black Bears, trailing by 14 early in the fourth period, cut the lead to four before Lake Region’s Ethan McMurray went 4 for 4 from the line in the final minutes to stretch the lead back to nine points.

Noah Duprey added 10 points for Lake Region. Casey Cormier had 26 for Maranacook and Cash McClure 17.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 62, CAMDEN HILLS 46: Patrick McKenney scored 17 points and Trevor Brown added 16 as the Panthers (2-0) rolled past the Windjammers (0-2) at Waldoboro.

Gabe Allaire added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jeremy Fraser led Camden Hills with 13 points.

