On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feed Our Scholars will hold a bake sale at Ames’ Supply in Wiscasset to support its effort to feed hungry kids attending Wiscasset Elementary School with weekend bags of food, as well as to provide the school with healthy snack supplies.

Feed Our Scholars is a joint initiative of St. Philip’s Church, Wiscasset First Congregational Church, Two Bridges Regional Jail and local citizens. Through the Good Shepherd Food Bank and local stores, FOS purchases the supplies for the weekend packs. Those supplies are received and stored at Two Bridges Regional Jail where it is packed by inmates. The bags are then picked up and delivered each week to the school by a rotating list of volunteer drivers.

This year, the FOS group has expanded its outreach to include a monthly shopping day for the whole school to select fresh produce and other shelf-stable items for their families’ use. FOS has also recently expanded its focus to include Set For Success: all children attending the elementary school are welcome to receive backpacks of class-specific school supplies with which to begin the new school year.

While Feed Our Scholars is a volunteer effort, supporting its work requires funds. Checks can be sent to Feed Our Scholars and send it to the group c/o St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, 02478. All donations are tax-deductible.

