CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue Department EMS Division successfully expanded its per-diem program this month, after another expansion July of this year. In order to accommodate additional employees, the Town Center Station underwent renovations, including re-purposing an existing storage area.

The station is now officially staffed 24 hours a day with two per-diem personnel on ambulance and two on engine. The EMS per-diem program began in 2012 in order to bolster emergency medical response coverage during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue website, the program was soon expanded to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, “due to extremely favorable results and an ever increasing incident volume.”

