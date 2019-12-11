Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 12/17 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee TH
Tues. 12/17 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 12/18 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee CC
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee CC
Thur. 12/19 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee TML
Thur. 12/19 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee TH
Scarborough
Mon. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Tues. 12/17 11:30 a.m. Pest Management Commission MB
Tues. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Assessment MB
Tues. 12/17 6 p.m. Long Range Planning MB
Wed. 12/18 5 p.m. Town Council Workshop MB
Wed. 12/18 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting MB
Thur. 12/19 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee MB
Thur. 12/19 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District MB
South Portland
Mon. 12/16 9 a.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee PWD
Mon. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CH
Tues. 12/17 4:30 p.m. Board of Health CH
Tues. 12/17 5 p.m. Open Space Implementation Committee PWD
Tues. 12/17 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 12/18 7:30 a.m. Land Trust Meeting SMCC
Wed. 12/18 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee CC
Wed. 12/18 7:30 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee PDO
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee CH
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Middle School Facilities Committee SPHS
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Carbon fee and dividend the best approach to going carbon-neutral
-
The Forecaster
Mobile food pantry at town office Thursday
-
The Forecaster
Bath hosts rabies informational meeting
-
The Forecaster
Cape EMS expands per-diem program
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Dec. 13-20