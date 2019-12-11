Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  12/17  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  TH

Tues.  12/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  12/18  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee  CC

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee  CC

Thur.  12/19  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee  TML

Thur.  12/19  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  MB

Tues.  12/17  11:30 a.m.  Pest Management Commission  MB

Tues.  12/17  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment  MB

Tues.  12/17  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning  MB

Wed.  12/18  5 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  MB

Wed.  12/18  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  MB

Thur.  12/19  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  MB

Thur.  12/19  7:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  MB

South Portland

Mon.  12/16  9 a.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan Committee  PWD

Mon.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CH

Tues.  12/17  4:30 p.m.  Board of Health  CH

Tues.  12/17  5 p.m.  Open Space Implementation Committee  PWD

Tues.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  12/18  7:30 a.m.  Land Trust Meeting  SMCC

Wed.  12/18  6:30 p.m.  Energy & Recycling Committee  CC

Wed.  12/18  7:30 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  PDO

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  CH

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Middle School Facilities Committee  SPHS

