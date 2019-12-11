BELFAST — Marissa Kennedy’s 10-year-old heart was under such constant stress from pain, infections and injuries that it eventually “gave out” after months of chronic physical abuse, the state medical examiner testified on Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum said he recorded between 40 and 50 “distinct blunt force injuries” on Marissa’s body as well as a lacerated liver, blood on her brain, three semi-healed broken ribs and deep wounds to her knees and feet.

Additionally, cells in Marissa’s heart had begun to die in a way that Flomenbaum said is a clear marker of an organ struggling to keep up with enormous amounts of adrenaline released over a prolonged period. Her skin also had multiple “patterned” injuries, some of which a state police forensic analyst later testified matched the metal buckle of a belt that her parents admitted using on Marissa.

Testifying on the fourth day of the murder trial of Marissa’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, Flomenbaum said the girl’s hair was falling out due to chronic stress, she had fluid build-up in her lungs and “dramatic” changes to a gland that helps fight infections.

“The cause of death was the cumulative effect of all of these things I was talking about,” said Flomenbaum, who conducted the autopsy on Marissa a day after the girl died at her family’s Stockton Springs condominium.

“The heart finally gave way — that was the mechanism — because of the constant stresses it had due to the pain, the inability to fight the infection, due to the bleeding on the brain,” Flomenbaum continued. “Each one of them independently could have been survivable. But when we add them together, it fits easily a condition we refer to in our literature as ‘battered child syndrome.'”

Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder in the death of Marissa in February 2018. State prosecutors allege that Carrillo and her husband, Julio Carrillo, essentially beat the 10-year-old to death over a period of months and then tried to stage her death as an accident or the result of self-inflicted injuries.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to murder in August and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Carrillo’s defense attorneys are expected to argue that Sharon Carrillo gave false statements to police and that she never participated in beating her daughter. The defense has also suggested that Carrillo was herself a victim of Julio Carrillo’s domestic violence and that she was easily susceptible to being persuaded to falsely incriminating herself because of her low intellect.

Jurors were shown graphic photos of Marissa’s bruised and broken body taken during her autopsy. Earlier Wednesday, they also viewed pictures retrieved from a cellphone in the Carrillo home showing bruises and other other injuries on Marissa just one day before her death.

This story will be updated.

