Four people were injured when a charter bus overturned on I-95 in Burnham late Tuesday night, according to Maine State Police.

Police say the driver of the bus, 65-year-old Charles Barry of Omaha, Nebraska, fell asleep as the bus traveled north to Orono around 11:30 p.m. The bus drifted off the right side of the road, overturned on its side and came to rest down an embankment, police said.

The bus was carrying 38 passengers ranging in age from 11 to 49, according to police. The group was headed to Orono from Schenectady, New York, for a Wednesday night Christmas concert.

The four passengers who sustained minor injuries were taken to hospitals in Pittsfield and Waterville. Police described the injured passengers as three women and one man, all in their 20s and 30s. The other 34 passengers and the driver were taken by school bus to a Waterville hotel for the night, police said.

Barry was cited by troopers for failing to maintain control of the bus, which is owned by Arrow Stage Line of Omaha. The bus was righted by two wreckers just after 2 a.m. and removed from the scene.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Pittsfield and Clinton police.

