The issue of climate change matters above all others. It affects everyone.
The news on the topic can be depressing, and therefore does not make for a compelling story in politics or over the dinner table. But we citizens must demand it be the top political priority.
With a uncomprehending denier in the Oval Office, the crisis has become nearly impossible to address – not to mention the huge steps backward that the Trump administration has taken to put us in peril. We must find a bipartisan solution, and soon. As individuals, not only should we do our part to conserve fossil fuels, but also we need to have respectful conversations within our communities about coming dire realities. Urge our local and congressional representatives to act. Work and vote for candidates, state and national, who vow to aggressively tackle the climate emergency.
The country needs structural change and a multi-pronged approach, and it cannot wait. Carbon fee and dividend legislation is an excellent start and is embraced by several members of both political parties. It is essential to keep fighting. Our children are counting on us.
Nancy Heiser
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Sprint into the New Year at SoPo event
-
The Forecaster
Immigrant center, library release guide for new Mainers
-
The Forecaster
Casco Bay students to hold ‘March to the Post Office’
-
American Journal
‘Santaland Diaries’ coming to town stage this weekend
-
Business
The Wrap: Three new restaurants, a second location, and a new chef
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.