Maria’s Ristorante, an old-school Italian restaurant in Portland, will reopen Saturday at 5 p.m. at its new location, says Tony Napolitano, whose family has owned and run the restaurant for nearly six decades.
The Napolitano family announced in September that they had sold their building at 337 Cumberland Avenue and were planning to move to 1335 Congress Street, the former home of Espo’s Trattoria. They closed the Cumberland Avenue restaurant in late October so they could focus on renovating the new location. Napolitano has said that customers shouldn’t expect too many changes to the menu, as many of the family’s classic dishes will remain.
Maria’s will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.
