Frank Coppola

Frank Coppola, 86, of Kennebunkport, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019 at Southern Maine Medical Center surrounded by family members. Frank was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, son of Frank J. Coppola and Nardina Salveggio.

Frank is survived by his wife Shirley L. French, children Susan Gray (Barbara Chase), Lisa Coppola (Thomas Stone), Frank Coppola (Julie Coppola) and Karen Johnston (Curt Johnston), sister Natalie DeCristofaro and the grandchildren he adored, Calvin Johnston, Bennett Stone, Ellie Johnston, and Lucy Stone. He is also survived by two nephews and their families, Michael DeCristofaro and John Coppola. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother John Coppola.

Frank graduated from Haverhill Trade School and was a veteran of the Korean War serving on a Naval Destroyer, the USS Hank. In 1956 he married Shirley and they shared 63 years of love and friendship, raising four children together. Frank was a self-employed businessman in Haverhill for many years and served on the city planning board.

Described as loyal and generous, he was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing meals for large or small groups of friends and family. Frank loved to antique especially when he found a great deal, he was golf enthusiast and a sports car aficionado owning many corvettes over his lifetime. He has been a part of the Goose Rocks Beach summer community since 1950.

In his retirement Frank loved being at his home on Goose Rocks Beach during the warm weather and retreating to Briny Breezes Florida on the Intracoastal to escape the New England cold. Frank was an active member of the Briny Breezes “snowbird” community for many years, participating in various clubs and cooking for special events. He will be greatly missed by friends from both the United States and Canada.

A time of gathering will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm at Berube Comeau Funeral Home in Haverhill, Massachusetts. A short remembrance and prayer will be made at the end of the gathering.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s memory to https://secure.nokidhungry.org/site/Donation2?df_id=17246&mfc_pref=T&17246.donation=form1 or stjude.org.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Frank’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous