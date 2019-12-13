WOOLWICH — Five months after he allegedly caused a head-on crash on Route 1 in Woolwich that claimed the life of 58-year-old Barry Wyman of Woolwich, 55-year-old William Young of Topsham was arrested Thursday on charges that include manslaughter.

Young was driving a Penske cargo van north on Route 1 near the Taste of Maine restaurant when the van allegedly crossed the centerline and collided with Wyman’s southbound Subaru Forester on July 15. The van then struck two other vehicles.

Wyman was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland in critical condition and died on July 31. Young and the other two drivers involved were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick where they were all treated and released.

This week a Sagadahoc County Grand Jury indicted Young on charges of manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and criminal speed.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested Young on a warrant following the indictment. Young was taken to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and released on $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Sagadahoc County District Court on Feb. 18.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said investigations into crashes like this are time-consuming and involve a lot of followup by investigators. Led by Deputy Mark Anderson, Merry said the investigation was thorough and involved a crash reconstruction, vehicle examinations and interviews with a number of witnesses.

Members of the sheriff’s office sat down with prosecutors for the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office on several occasions to review the case, Merry said.

At one point, prosecutor A.J. Chalifour sent investigators back to get additional information, “and it was determined the best thing was to let a grand jury determine if there’s enough to charge the person, so we had to wait for the next grand jury session,” he said.

“This was a tragic event and the loss of a life was felt throughout our community,” Merry said in the press release. “I am pleased with the amount of work and effort that went into this investigation. It is now up to the District Attorney and the courts to decide what happens next.”

Wyman was posthumously awarded the city of Bath’s Al Smith Community Spirit Award in October. He had served as a youth mentor, volunteering for two decades as a coach for Bath Youth Football.

The July 15 crash has sparked concern about the many crashes that happen in this area of Route 1.

In the past three years, Woolwich’s fire and rescue department responded to 17 calls, three of which were fatal, between the Taste of Maine Restaurant and where Route 1 intersects with George Wright Road, according to Woolwich Fire Chief Mike Demers.

The Maine Department of Transportation plans to replace or rehabilitate the bridge just north of the Taste of Maine where this crash occurred. During a public meeting on the project Wednesday there was a call for increased safety measures.

Demers said he believes speed is a factor in most accidents, as the speed limit changes from 35 to 55 miles per hour on the bridge, and turning onto Route 1 from George Wright Road can be challenging for drivers because the curve in the road can lead to reduced visibility.

“(The bridge) is like our Bermuda Triangle,” Demers told DOT representatives Wednesday.

