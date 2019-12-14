Abby Allen, Biddeford junior center midfielder: The dynamic leader of the Tigers, Allen had 24 goals and 14 assists in helping Biddeford reach the Class A state championship game for the second year in a row. She became more of a playmaker this year in a new role. She has already set school records for goals (66) and assists (38).

Chloe Arsenault, Boothbay senior forward: The Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year, Arsenault scored 31 goals (27 of which were unassisted) and set up four others. She finished her career with 78 goals and 28 assists. Arsenault is undecided on her college choice.

Brooke Bolduc, Mt. Blue senior goalie: Bolduc had an outstanding year, leading the Cougars to the Class A North final. She recorded six shutouts and a 1.35 goals-against average, and her save percentage was 87.2. A two-year starter, she had nine career shutouts. Bolduc has accepted a scholarship to play at Division I Merrimack.

Wylie Fitzpatrick, Mt. Ararat senior forward: Fitzpatrick led the Eagles in scoring each of her four seasons and was involved in 20 of the team’s 29 goals this year (scoring 10 and assisting 10). Very quick and with great stick skills, Fitzgerald finished her career with 35 goals and 31 assists. She will next play at Dickinson College.

Lydia Grant, South Portland senior center midfielder: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, Grant also was voted the SMAA player of the year. She had seven goals and four assists this season, giving her 26 goals and 26 assists in her career. She is undecided on her college future, though she would like to continue to play.

Molly Harmon, Mt. Blue senior center midfielder: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, Harmon was one of the big reasons the Cougars advanced to the Class A North final. She had nine goals, 11 assists and three defensive saves, giving her 22 goals, 25 assists and 10 defensive saves for her career. She will next play at Bates College.

Bhreagh Kennedy, Skowhegan senior center back: The Miss Maine Field Hockey winner, Kennedy will play next at the University of Maine. Although she played a defensive position, Kennedy still had 19 goals and 16 assists for the Class A state champs and was the KVAC Class A player of the year. She finished her career with 35 goals and 31 assists.

Bodhi Littlefield, Winslow junior center midfielder: In helping Winslow win the Class B state title, Littlefield scored 30 goals and had 18 assists, giving her 58 career goals and 33 assists. She was named the KVAC Class B player of the year. She has already committed to play at Division I Ohio University.

Hannah McKenney, Skowhegan junior midfielder: Already a three-year varsity starter, McKenney is the stabilizing influence in the middle of the field for the Class A state champions. She collected 12 goals and 14 assists this season, giving her 18 goals and 32 assists in her career. She has received multiple offers from NCAA Division I schools.

Alexis Michonski, Skowhegan senior forward: Extremely fast and highly skilled, Michonski finished her career as Skowhegan’s fifth all-time scorer with 82 goals and 45 assists. In helping Skowhegan to the Class A state title, she had 32 goals and 14 assists.

Emily Reichenbach, Skowhegan senior forward: Reichenbach recorded 30 goals and 14 assists for the Class A champions. She had 54 career goals and 16 assists. Considered an exceptional defensive forward as well, she has committed to play at Adelphi University.

COACH OF THE YEAR



Mary Beth Bourgoin, Winslow: In leading the Black Raiders to the Class B championship, Bourgoin moved players around until she found the right combination at each level of the field. She knew Winslow could be good, but she said, “We had to figure out where everyone would go.” Once they did, the Black Raiders were unbeatable.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: