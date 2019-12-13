SOUTH BERWICK — Casey Perry caused a turnover with 10 seconds remaining, then connected on one of two fouls shots with six seconds remaining to give Marshwood a 45-44 girls’ basketball win over Kennebunk on Friday night.

The win lifted the Hawks to 3-0 while the Rams fell to 1-2.

Angelina Bisson led Marshwood with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Perry finished with three points and four steals.

Emily Archibald scored 26 points for Kennebunk.

CHEVERUS 54, EDWARD LITTLE 31: Lauren Jordan had 15 and Lillie Singleton added 11 as the Stags (3-0) beat the Red Eddies in Auburn.

Hannah Chaput had 10 points for Edward Little.

GREELY 75, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 33: Camille Clement hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Rangers (3-0) downed the Raiders (1-2) in Cumberland.

Mollie Obar added 17 points and Brooke Obar 14.

Katy McIntyre led the Raiders with 10 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 60, YORK 34: Jordan Grant had 32 points and Eliza Hotham added 11 points as the Patriots (3-0) beat the Wildcats (0-3) in York.

Nina Howe scored 10 points for York, while Rose Pavuk had eight points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 76, MASSABESIC 42: Maggie Whitmore scored 24 points and Ashlee Aceto added 21 as the Red Riots (3-0) jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead and beat the Mustangs (1-2) in South Portland.

Kaleisha Towle added 13 points and Hylah Owen 12.

BRUNSWICK 53, MT. ARARAT 33: Alexis Guptill scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Dragons (3-0) handled the Eagles (1-2) in Brunswick.

Logan Brown added 17 points for the Dragons. Lanye Brewer had four points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Kyla Greenleaf paced the Eagles with 14 points and Alexa Eaton added five.

NOBLE 55, THORNTON ACADEMY 30: Reagan Kelly and Amy Fleming combined for 24 points as the Knights (3-0) beat the Trojans (1-2) in North Berwick.

Kelly had 13 points and four steals, while Fleming had 11 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Drew added 10 points.

Julia Michaud had nine points for the Trojans and Olivia Paradis had seven.

FALMOUTH 51, BIDDEFORD 22: Sloane Ginevan scored 24 points as the Yachtsmen (2-1) topped the Tigers (0-2) in Falmouth.

Anna Turgeon added eight points while Olivia Rogers had six. Falmouth held a 34-22 rebounding advantage and finished with 18 steals.

Chantelle Bouchard led the Tigers with six points, while Hannah Gosselin, Khianna Jackson, and Lexi Libby added four points apiece.

WELLS 51, POLAND 15: Franny Ramsdell scored 11 of her 16 points in the first quarter and helped the Warriors (2-1) open an early lead in a win over the Knights (1-2).

Grace Ramsdell had 11 points and 20 rebounds while Grace Boucher added 10 points.

Allison Ferland’s four points led Poland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 55, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 20: Kylie Day scored 17 points as the Hawks (2-1) jumped out to a 32-10 halftime lead and cruised over the Guardians (3-1) in Hiram.

Hannah Schroeder added nine points. Kailtyn Jandreau led Seacoast Christian with seven.

GARDINER 58, CONY 44: Bailey Poore scored 19 points to lead the Tigers over the Rams in Augusta.

Lizzy Gruber scored 13 points, while Kassidy Collins added 10 points for Gardiner (3-0).

Grace Kirk led Cony (0-3) with 11 points, while Kiara Henry added nine points.

BOOTHBAY 34, CARRABEC 33: Glory Blethen scored 16 points as the Seahawks (3-1) edged the Cobras (2-2) in North Anson.

Chloe Arsenault added eight points for Boothbay while Kylie Brown chipped in with six.

Cheyenne Cahill led the Cobras with 12 points, while Sarah Olson added 11.

LISBON 49, HALL-DALE 43: Senior forward Charlee Cox had 28 points and 11 assists as Lisbon beat Hall-Dale.

Giana Russo contributed 16 points for Lisbon (2-1).

The Bulldogs fell to 1-3.

WINTHROP 46, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 24: Sage Fortin scored 10 points and the Ramblers (3-0) beat the Falcons (3-1).

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone and Kena Souza each scored eight points for Winthrop.

Autumn Freeman scored 12 points for the Falcons.

MT. ABRAM 41, TELSTAR 38: Olivia Roderick led a balanced attack with 10 points as Mt. Abram, which trailed by 12 after three quarters, ralied to beat Telstar.

Luci Rothwell scored 14 points for the Rebels (0-4) while Calla Orino added 13 points.

MADISON 62, WISCASSET 18: Emily Edgerly scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Brooke McKenney had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Madison (3-1).

Zoe Waltz scored six points for the Wolverines (0-2).

