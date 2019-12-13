STANDISH — Zach Maturo drilled four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Bonny Eagle pulled away in the second half for a 55-46 win over Gorham in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Friday night.

Jacob Etsy provided a boost off the bench for the Scots (3-0), scoring all eight of his points in the second half. Jacob Humphrey finished with 11 points to help Bonny Eagle break away from a 26-26 halftime tie.

Jordan Bretton paced Gorham (1-2) with 16 points. Grant Nadeau added 10 and Ryan Reno chipped in with eight.

SANFORD 72, SCARBOROUGH 66: Leyton Bickford scored 24 points and made some clutch plays down the stretch as the Spartans (1-2) beat the Red Storm (2-1) in Sanford.

Bickford’s putback dunk with about three minutes left, followed by his jumper on the next Sanford possession, helped put the game out of reach.

Justin Kennedy contributed 15 points and Xavier Levine added 13.

Brian Austin led Scarborough with 29 points. Zander Haskell scored 13.

PORTLAND 57, OXFORD HILLS 46: Kevin Smart collected 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1) in a win over the Vikings (0-3) in Portland.

Wani Donato also scored 13 points, and Jacob Bouchard and Stillman Mahan each pitched in with 10.

Hayden Paine scored 20 points for Oxford Hills.

FALMOUTH 55, BIDDEFORD 41: Emmett Hamilton scored 14 points, and Mike Simonds and Vincent Hanrahan added 13 apiece as the Yachtsmen (1-2) cruised past the Tigers (0-2) in Biddeford.

Brady Coyne chipped in with 11 points.

William Harriman scored 13 points and Alex McAlevey had 12 for Biddeford.

YORK 81, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 65: Brady Cummins scored 27 points as the Wildcats (3-0) handled the Patriots (1-2) at Gray.

York also got 17 points from Will MacDonald and 16 from Jonathan Donovan.

Nick Pelletier finished with 28 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 45, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38: The Rangers (2-1) overcame a seven-point deficit with a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter, rallying for a win over the Raiders (1-2) in Fryeburg.

Logan Bagshaw led Greely with 21 points. Nick Butler and Luke Gabloff each chipped in with 11.

Ethan Bain scored nine points for Fryeburg.

SOUTH PORTLAND 77, MASSABESIC 52: Cade Carr scored 18 points and Geremi Baez added 11 as the Red Riots (3-0) cruised past the Mustangs (1-2) at South Portland.

James Saccuzzo led Massabesic with 15 points. Ethan Roy chipped in with 13 and Ben Samson had 12.

WELLS 68, POLAND 40: The Warriors (2-1) took control with a 14-0 run at the end of the first half and start of the second half as they defeated the Knights (0-3) in Poland.

Wells ended the second quarter with eight straight points for a 27-14 lead, then opened the third quarter with six straight points. Gavyn Leighton led the way with 20 points, Caleb Corey posted 14 points, and Matt Ouellette had nine.

Isaiah Hill scored 11 points for Poland. Evan Kelly and Joseph Ringuette each chipped in with eight.

BRUNSWICK 68, MT. ARARAT 56: Evan Kilfoil scored 10 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Dragons (2-1) pull away from the Eagles (1-2) in Brunswick.

Noah Goddard contributed 17 points, and Cody Larson had six assists.

Caleb Manuel hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Mt. Ararat. Josh Dionne added 11 points and Ty Henke scored 10.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 91, MORSE 49: Parker Morrison scored 22 points and Trevor Brown had 21 to lead the Eagles (3-0) past the Shipbuilders (1-2) in Bath.

Isaak Hynd (12 points) and Gabe Allaire (11) also reached double figures for Medomak.

Gabe Aucoin paced Morse with 14 points. Jansen Morrison scored 10.

SACOPEE VALLEY 70, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: McGwire Sawyer made eight 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 30 points as the Hawks (1-2) downed the Guardians (1-2) in Hiram.

Teagan Meggison added 20 points, all in the first half as Sacopee built a 52-17 halftime lead.

Seacoast was led by Charles Tizszen with 12 points and John Lorentz with nine.

MARANACOOK 108, LINCOLN ACADEMY 54: Cash McClure had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Black Bears (2-1) over the Eagles (0-3) in Readfield.

Casey Cormier scored 22 points, while Tim Worster added 16.

Joe Giberson led Lincoln with 15 points.

MADISON 73, WICASSET 8: Thomas Dean scored 20 points as the Bulldogs (1-3) defeated the Wolverines (0-3) in Wiscasset.

Noah Haggett and Kasey Mills each had three points for Wiscasset.

LEAVITT 68, MT. BLUE 53: Wyatt Hathaway poured in 40 points for the Hornets (3-0) in a win over the Cougars (1-2) in Turner.

Leavitt’s Joziah Learned posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Camden Phillips scored 18 points for Mt. Blue.

HOCKEY

WINDHAM 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle got goals from five players, and Porter Krause earned his first career shutout with 14 saves as the Trail Blazers (1-2) defeated Kennebunk/Wells (1-1) at Alfond Forum.

Tayte Harris and Keegan Watts scored in the first period, Grayson Krause tallied a power-play goal in the second, and Travis Brown and Aiden Hartwell tacked on third-period goals.

Preston Briggs made 32 saves for Kennebunk.

