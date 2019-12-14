OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Michael John Lavenbein was Promoted to Glory on Dec. 11, 2019, from Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born on Dec. 1, 1939 in London, England, the son of Ronald and Lillian Dann Lavenbein. He was educated in London schools.Mike worked for 30 years at IBM in new product development before settling in Old Orchard Beach. He worked for 20 years at The Salvation Army in Portland in development.Mike enjoyed gardening, travelling, reading historical novels, and especially outings with his grandsons to find rocks.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janet Barnes Lavenbein of Old Orchard Beach, his sons, Major Timothy Kirk Lavenbein and his wife, Major Migdalia of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Trevor Britt Lavenbein and his fiancée, Tricia Evangelista of Saco, his daughter, Jacqueline Hope Newbold and her husband, Michael, of Windsor, England, and grandsons, Micah and Ryan, plus a new grandbaby due in the spring. There will be a celebration of life service at The Salvation Army, 2 Sixth St., in Old Orchard Beach on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, at a time to be determined.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St. Saco has been entrusted with his arrangements.

