WESTBROOK – Shirley Ferland Reynolds, 89, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Scarborough. The daughter of Roland and Agnes (Deroche) Ferland she was born in Rumford on Sept. 26, 1930. She attended Augusta schools and graduated from Cony High School.

She worked for the New England Telephone Company, and retired from Sears as a switchboard operator in 1999. She was a Campfire Girls leader. She enjoyed being in a bowling league, loved cooking, watching birds, and traveling, but most of all she loved to take care of her family.

When her husband was in the Air Force, they did a lot of traveling and they caught the travel bug, and she and “Tom Cat” enjoyed traveling to all 50 states.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert Ferland, her Aunt Cecil and her brother-in-law Charles Daley. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Reynolds, her daughters Linda Wyman, Sandi Daigle and her husband David, and Debora Luce and her husband David, her grandchildren, Joel Luce, Ben Daigle, Heather and Ethan Wyman, her eight great-grandchildren, her sisters, Marjorie Daley, Patricia Wasko, and her husband, Joe, and eight nieces and nephews.

Shirley’s family would like to thank Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassionate care for her and her family.

There will be no services at this time. A private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley’s memory to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

