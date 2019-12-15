A Scarborough man died on Sunday morning after being attacked by an unknown assailant in his yard on Beech Ridge Road, Maine State Police say.

James Pearson, 82, was transported to Maine Medical Center after an altercation on his front lawn at around 8:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Scarborough police had blocked off the entrance to Beech Ridge Road on Sunday morning and early afternoon. They declined to answer questions, saying the investigation had been turned over to Maine State Police.

“Residents are being asked by police to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any unusual activities, as police continue to investigate the death,” state police spokesman Steve McCausland said in a news release later Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 or Scarborough Police at 207-883-6361.

The location of the attack, 193 Beech Ridge Road, shares an address with Beech Ridge Farm, which sells Christmas trees and rents out its barn for events. The business’s Facebook indicates it is closed for the holiday season, and had not been updated early Sunday afternoon.

Pearson, who goes by Jim, is listed as a contact for the farm in some business listings.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous