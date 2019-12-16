Deering Center Winter Solstice Gathering

4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Brentwood Farms Community Garden, 200 Brentwood St., Portland, free. On Facebook.

Here’s a chance to slow down for a bit and reflect on the shortest day of the year. The Deering Center Winter Solstice Gathering is an annual event presented by the Deering Center Neighborhood association, and all are welcome. You’ll find a candlelit spiral path to walk through, along with a bonfire to warm yourself by. At 6 p.m., the winter solstice ceremony starts, and about a half hour later, you’ll leave feeling renewed and hopeful.

Sing! It’s Christmas

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, free. chocolatechurcharts.org

The tradition started decades ago and is still going strong. On the final Monday before Christmas, families, friends and anyone who feels like belting out some holiday tunes gather at the Chocolate Church Arts Center. Pal Colwell and the Soul Sensations will take the stage with Motown and Memphis-flavored Christmas music, and dancing in the aisles is all but guaranteed, as is singing right along with the band. You’ll hear a horn section, fabulous backup singers and, of course, your own sensational voice. ‘Tis two nights before Christmas and all through the arts center, you’ll hear many an alto, soprano and tenor.

Skate with Santa

10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Androscoggin Bank Colisee, 190 Birch St., Lewiston, $5, $3 for kids, additional $3 for rental skates. On Facebook.

It’s a special public skating session at the Colisee – but at no extra cost. The one and only Santa Claus will be visiting with skaters on the ice and off, before he gears up for his annual trip to chimneys around the globe. In addition to some face and skate time with Saint Nick, all skaters will receive a free hot chocolate. That’s a merry sweet deal.

