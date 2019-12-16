BOXING

Tyson Fury has changed trainers two months before his likely heavyweight rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury split with Ben Davison after two years and will team up with Javan “Sugar” Hill, the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward.

Fury, who previously worked with Steward out of the Kronk gym in Detroit, used social media to post a picture of them both – along with Hill and former world champion Andy Lee – with the caption: “Getting the old team back up and running.”

The 31-year-old Fury fought to a draw with Wilder in Los Angeles last December. They are expected to fight again in February, although the bout has not been officially announced.

BASEBALL

MLB: Adam Warren will rehab from Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees. Warren agreed to a minor league contract with his former team but is not expected to pitch next year while he recovers from surgery that took place in September.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Warren debuted with the Yankees in 2012, was traded to the Chicago Cubs in December 2015, reacquired by New York in July 2016 and dealt to Seattle in July 2018.

n The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free agent catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal.

The Pirates are in need of help at catcher after declining the option on Elias Diaz. Maile is considered an above average defensive catcher but has struggled at the plate throughout his career. The five-year veteran is a .198 hitter and has 10 home runs and 60 RBI in 215 games.

MOTOSPORTS

SAFETY PIONEER: Bill Simpson, a pioneer in motorsports safety credited with creating equipment that saved too many drivers to count from death or serious injury, died Monday from complications of a stroke suffered three days earlier. He was 79.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame, which inducted Simpson in 2003 for his long career in racing, announced his death.

SOCCER

MLS: Los Angeles FC has signed 20-year-old midfielder Francisco Ginella, bolstering its depth with another blue-chip Uruguayan prospect.

Ginella joins fellow Uruguayans Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez, who hold two of LAFC’s three designated player spots.

FIFA: FIFA filed court claims in Switzerland on Monday against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini to recover more than $2 million from an irregular payment that led to both men being banned from international soccer.

COLLEGES

HEALTH CARE: U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy released a report Monday calling on NCAA schools to do more to provide health care to their student athletes.

The report is the last of three from the Connecticut Democrat dealing with issues surrounding players and the money generated by college athletics.

– News service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »