OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Were it not for the bright colors in the sign above Taqueria 207 on Ocean Park Road in Old Orchard Beach, you’d think the Mexican restaurant was someone’s home. The storefront is unremarkable; the sign is small.

But inside, this new eatery is bursting with a happy Mexican vibe, and the tacos are bursting with juicy flavors.

TAQUERIA 207 WHERE: 2 Ocean Park Road, Old Orchard Beach

INFO: 207-937-8732, ordertaqueria.207.com HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

WAIT: About 10 minutes

PARKING: Plenty in lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: No

I went looking for it because the online menu noted that its taco shells were gluten free, and as one who must adhere to a gluten-free diet and loves Mexican food, I had to find this place – though it turned out just to mean the tacos were served on the classic corn shell, as opposed to flour tortillas.

I almost passed it on this main road lined with motels, mini golf and a random welding business. The parking lot had just one car at 2:30 p.m. when I got there. After enjoying their tacos, I’m guessing that next summer, during the busy tourist season, it will be full.

The tacos are ample, fresh, loaded with beef, chicken or beans and vegetables, and also reasonably priced. But it was the personality of the place that won me over.

After entering the restaurant through a small room with a counter and bar – which serves margaritas, Mexican beer and a couple of wines – you step down into a large dining room painted a whimsical orange and decorated with original Mexican-themed paintings. The festive Spanish music was not too loud and created a relaxed atmosphere. The Spanish-speaking waitstaff was full of hospitality, delivering the internet password right to my table in a handwritten note and even telling me to be sure to tell them if it didn’t work.

Orders are placed at the counter but delivered to your table. I got three corn tacos: the pollo (chicken, fresh avocado salsa, pico de gallo, radish, lettuce, queso fresco and cilantro), the gringo (ground beef, pico de gallo, lettuce and queso fresco, a fresh cheese from cow or goat) and the barbecue (pulled pork, mango pico de gallo, red coleslaw, pickled onions, chipotle, cilantro and scallions). All the soft tacos cost $3.95, except the taco frijoles, which features black beans and is $3.50.

I’m a little embarrassed to say the taco gringo was my favorite – full of flavorful ground beef, pico de gallo and the amazing queso fresco, which added a sweet and delicious finish.

The menu also includes burritos that range in price from $8 to $13.95 for the Burrito OOB, which is the only one that costs more than $10. It is described as a “grande tortilla” stuffed with grilled chicken, Mexican sausage, rice, black beans and sour cream and topped with cheese and pico de gallo. The eatery also serves bowls, which all come with rice, black beans and queso fresco ($8.75 to $9.50), quesadillas ($7 to $10.95) and a fiesta taco salad ($9.99), as well as side orders and Mexican desserts.

Taqueria 207 opened in September and puts an emphasis on takeout. But you’re missing something if you don’t enjoy these delicious Mexican meals with the spirit of the small local restaurant where they’re made.

