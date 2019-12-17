NEW HIRES

Erik Bloss joined faculty at The Jackson Laboratory headquarters in Bar Harbor as an assistant professor.

Bloss brings his experience as a research scientist in the laboratory of Nelson Spruston at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia.

Daulton Wickenden joined Allen Insurance and Financial as a personal insurance account executive.

Wickenden, of Rockport, is a graduate of Husson University. He joined Allen Insurance and Financial after an internship with the company in the summer of 2019. He obtained his license to sell property and casualty insurance in Maine this year.

PROMOTIONS

OTLECO announced several promotions.

David Allen was named vice president of network operations.

Allen, of Biddeford, joined the company two years ago with more than 20 years of experience building and managing networks and running technical operations.

Trina Bragdon was named vice president of human resources and regulatory affairs.

Bragdon previously worked for the Maine Public Utilities Commission as director of telecommunications policy and a hearing examiner.

Carol Grover was named senior director of billing.

Grover joined the firm 28 years ago as a customer service representative. Since then, she has held various roles in customer service, dispatch, provisioning, wholesale and project management.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Warp + Weft in Auburn recently earned several Golden Arrow Awards from the Maine Public Relations Council, including a gold, silver and two honorable mention awards.

The firm earned a gold Golden Arrow Award in the innovative use of social media category for its social media management and execution for client Canty Cow Creamery.

Warp + Weft earned a second place award in the integrated communications category for its execution of a campaign surrounding certificates of deposits for Lewiston/Auburn-based client Auburn Savings Bank.

The firm also earned two honorable mention awards. The first was in the organizational identity campaign category for Warp + Wefts own rebranding. The second was in the odds and ends category which includes any PR, marketing or communications tactic that doesn’t fit within a structured award category.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Shelley Megquier and Sarah Robbins joined the board of directors for New Hope for Women.

Megquier, of Belfast, is a senior policy adviser at Population Reference Bureau, a Washington, D.C.-based non-governmental organization.

Sarah Robbins, of Lisbon, is a business support analyst for Milton CAT.

