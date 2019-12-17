NEW HIRES
Elise Boyson joined Sea Change Yoga as its new executive director.
Boyson brings more than a decade of nonprofit experience. Most recently, she worked at the Durango Community Shelter in Colorado. She is also a certified yoga teacher and has taught Recovery Yoga for people affected by addiction.
Rota Knott joined Tedford Housing as a new executive director.
Knott will replace Craig Phillips, who is retiring in January. Knott brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership and administration. She was previously executive director of the Somerset County Local Management Board in Maryland.
Jennifer Putnam was named executive director of Waban.
Putnam will join the agency in February. She brings extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and advocacy in the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. Most recently, she served as the executive director of The Progress Center in Norway.
Northern Light Cancer Care announced that Sigrid E. Berg, MD and Sarah Sinclair, DO as specialists in hematology and medical oncology have accepted new leadership roles.
Berg was named medical director for Northern Light Cancer Care.
Sinclair was named a medical director for Northern Light Cancer Research.
Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.
