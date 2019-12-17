YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Alumni Association will hold its annual alumni hockey game at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the Travis Roy Arena, 495 Route 1. The game will feature even years against odd years. The cost to participate is $30 per player, which includes ice time and a special T-shirt. All former hockey players, along with family, friends and hockey fans, are invited to attend and can sign up at the association’s Facebook page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: