Members of Brunswick Area Indivisible, Indivisible Sagadahoc, Harpswell Indivisible and other community members rallied alongside Maine Street Tuesday night to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. They joined others across the state and country gathering ahead of the House of Representatives vote scheduled for Wednesday. It was cold and snowing, but protesters made their presence known with bright clothing, signs, instruments and noisemakers. Cries of “hey hey ho ho Donald Trump has got to go” and other chants could be heard across the mall. Hannah LaClaire/The Times Record

filed under:
brunswick maine, harpswell maine, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles