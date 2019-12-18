The Maine Ethics Commission fined the inaugural committee of Gov. Janet Mills $2,000 Wednesday under a new law requiring disclosure of inaugural committee finances.

Mills’ committee was fined for continuing to collect donations well past the deadline in law for accepting contributions.

The committee continued to collect donations after it was unable to cover its expenses for the January celebration including to the City of Augusta for its use of the Augusta Civic Center.

The committee paid off its more than $60,000 expense to the Civic Center on Dec. 2 following a $43,000 donation in late November from financier and philanthropist S. Donald Sussman, a frequent contributor to Maine Democratic candidates and progressive groups.

